We can’t wait to get our paws on it!

We’ve long thought of Ikea as top dog of the homeware world. Why? Where do we begin? The affordable furniture, the meatballs, the fun daytrips. The list goes on.

And now there’s one more reason to love the Swedish homeware store. It is soon to be selling furniture and toys for our furry friends.

Read more: Ikea is celebrating its 30th birthday – here are its catalogue covers from over the years

The new Lurvig (Swedish for ‘hairy’) collection is made up of all kinds of fun furniture that both you and your pets will love. From stylish beds and travel bags to scratching posts and cushions, the collection is paw-sitively paw-some!

This cat house on legs might just be our favourite item in the collection

This stylish pet bed can be turned upside down for a bed without sides.

With sleek lines and a monochrome palette (with Ikea’s trademark bursts of bright green or orange), it is purr-fectly in keeping with the much loved Scandi aesthetic, so it’ll look great next to your Billy bookcase and your Poang chair and won’t make a dog’s dinner of your interior.

The days of struggling to get your cat out of its travel box are over. This travel bag opens from both ends!

Alongside furniture, Ikea is also selling toys, bowls, collars and leashes. We already think of Ikea as a one-stop shop for all our homeware needs, but the master of flat-pack just keeps getting better and better.

Read more: 6 ways to tell you’re in a cat lover’s home

Transform a table leg into a scratch post with this genius scratching mat with Velcro fasteners!

If only this cute blanket came with this even cuter pooch.

The only downside? Don’t have kittens, but we will have to be patient for just a while longer. Although the collection is already for sale in Japan, it won’t be available to purr-chase from British stores until March 2018.