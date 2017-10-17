Ikea reveals just how much we spend each year doing up our homes

Ideal Home
By

Research commissioned by Ikea reveals that Britons update their homes with new trends up to four times a year at an average cost of £886. Let's see what else they found out...

Ikea is celebrating 30 years in the the UK this month, and to mark the occasion they have commissioned a study to show how we live in our homes today and what we value most. And the results are quite surprising!

Stats show that on average we spend £886 a year on re-decorating our homes, with those in their thirties splashing out up to £1,364 a year on home decor.

We spend an average of 126 hours a year online researching the latest home decorating trends (we hope a large number of those hours are right here on Ideal Home). In a world of visual delights thanks to online and social media platforms it’s no surprise that the results show Brits are becoming more style-conscious, and therefore updating their homes as regularly as four times a year.

Ikea house party Ikea Homes-and-Gardens

Image credit: Homes & Gardens

Here’s an interesting fact you might not expect: Ikea reveals that men browse online for even longer – an average of 150 hours each year – and even more surprising is that men in their thirties are the demographic that care most about their home decor!

Another number that might shock is that 28 per cent of us put style before substance. The study revealed that for this large percentage of people, a stylish home was more important than a good central heating system!

Related: Radiator covers: our pick of the best

The research revealed that on average we Brits post 103 images of our homes on social media outlets such as the likes of Instagram and Pinterest – that’s just shows how proud we are of the homes we live in.

‘Life at home has changed dramatically in the UK over the last 30 years,’ says Laurent Tiersen, Marketing Manager Ikea UK & Ireland. ‘It has been fascinating to see how people have developed a real passion for interiors and home-decor. It’s great to see Ikea as a facilitator of this movement.’

A lot has changed in 30 years. Ikea’s study found today’s generation spend three times more money beautifying their homes than their parents generation did 3o years ago. It might be down to the fact that Ikea is bigger and better than ever, enabling big changes on little budget.

To celebrate their 30th birthday, the Scandinavian superstore are running an immersive Ikea House Party experience to bring to life how the typical British home has evolved over the past three decades.

Ikea house party-monochrome

Image credit: Ikea House Party

This photo above is taken from the ‘instagrammable’ exhibition space that features rooms transformed into house parties through the years, spanning the last three decades. This living room with its monochrome decor is most definitely the naughties when the feature wall was king!

Related: 7 decorating ideas that only worked in the 90s

The Ikea House Party is open daily, free of charge, from Wednesday 18th October to Saturday 21st October, 12-6pm at 19 Greek Street, London.

Ideal Home loves...

Open-plan kitchen with glazed roof, white cabinetry, white butcher's block and animal hide rug
Kitchen Decor

Open-plan kitchen design ideas
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk
Hallway ideas

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome
Hallway ideas

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs
Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage
Children's room ideas

Boys’ bedroom design ideas
Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk
Conservatories

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions