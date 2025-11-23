IKEA is selling a sofa for £50 in its Black Friday sale – the deals are so good I almost gatekept it

It’s Black Friday madness at Ideal Home HQ, as we’re hunting down the best deals for you to browse, and I’ve just found a cracker. IKEA’s Black Friday sale is about to go live, and here you can snap up a sofa for a little as £50.

With so many sales to muddle through, finding the best Black Friday deals can feel like a full-time job (it is!). But one you should be browsing is IKEA’s Black Friday event, which goes live tomorrow (24 November).

With sofas reduced to just £50 to a sleek acacia wood dining table reduced to £29 from £129, there are huge savings to be made. This is everything you need to know.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has said this is one of their most ‘dramatic discount events ever.’ Running from Monday until 1 December, shoppers can snap up key furniture and home accessories at a bargain price - ideal for anyone looking to update their home on a budget.

The standout deal is the BACKSÄLEN 2-seater sofa in the versatile Hallarp Grey colourway, which will be reduced from £399 to just £50 - a huge reduction of 87%. It’s a simple, two-seater sofa whose neutral colourway will suit most living room colour schemes .

However, when Sara Hesikova , Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor and Certified Expert on Furniture , tested the sofa for herself, she was left unimpressed by how thin the cushions were. So while one of the best sofas , the BACKSÄLEN 2-seater sofa may not be, for £50 I still believe it is a good deal, especially for students or if you’re working to a small budget.

Instead, the IKEA sofa worth investing in is the IKEA VIMLE, which is £530 for a two-seater. It’s modular, comfortable and offers deep seating so you can kick back and relax.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The other deal I’m excited about is the NACKANÄS Dining Table , which will be reduced by 78%, going down from £129 to just £29. In my book, snapping a dining table (that isn’t second-hand) for under £30 is practically unheard of.

Made from durable and beautiful acacia wood, this Shaker-inspired table seats two to four people comfortably. Its round shape also makes it well-suited for small dining rooms , as it can squeeze into most spaces.

Also on offer is the PORTLAKMÅLLA bed linen , which will be reduced from £20 to an incredible £3 - I’m not sure you’ll find bedding anywhere cheaper. Decked out in stylish green and white stripes, it’s certainly a bold choice, but without doubt a funky one, too. I’ve said it before, IKEA is the new Urban Outfitters , and this bedding is proof of this all bar price.

‘At IKEA UK, our goal has always been to make everyday life better for the many people. That’s why, this Black Friday, we’re excited to offer our customers meaningful savings on well-designed, quality home furnishings. Whether you’re refreshing your space for the new season or finding the perfect gift, we invite everyone to shop smarter and more affordably with IKEA this Black Friday,’ said a Spokesperson for IKEA UK.

With items such as plant pots, candle holders and storage starting at as little as 25p, IKEA is where I’m heading to grab a bargain this Black Friday. What about you?

Other bargain Black Friday sofas

If you're in the market for a sofa, but not a fan of the IKEA BACKSÄLEN I've picked out two other sofa deals worth checking out this week.