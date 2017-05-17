Live next to the Queen in one of these super-luxury apartments

Can you imagine popping round to Buckingham Palace to borrow some milk from the Queen? For some wealthy buyers, that could soon become a reality...

A number of luxury apartments have come up for sale just a stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace. Following a three-year restoration project, three beautiful Victorian mansions have been converted into flats and are ready for new residents to move in. Lucky owners will have the Queen as their neighbour, and will enjoy living in one of London’s most distinguished neighbourhoods.

The apartments sit within three white stucco-fronted mansions – the type of iconic architecture that London is famous for. The Grade II-listed buildings, now known as The Buckingham, have a Nash-style façade, and though time had started to take its toll while the properties were used for non-residential purposes, they have now been restored to their former glory.

The luxury homes are certainly fit for aristocracy, having been built between 1859 and 1861 by an architect called Sir James Pennethorne, who was not only a protégé of John Nash, but also designed the south wing of Buckingham Palace and its famous ballroom.

They were erected on Buckingham Gate two decades after Queen Victoria chose to use Buckingham Palace as her official residence. During their lifespan they have been home to barons, earls, and heiresses, and this looks fit to continue considering they’re up for sale for between £4.35 million and £18 million.

Inside the high-ceilinged homes you’ll find meticulously restored Regency-style interiors, featuring ceiling roses, wall mouldings and grand fireplaces.

While the historic prestige of the buildings has been retained, no corners have been cut when it comes to modern home comforts. Each apartment features a bespoke kitchen, marble en suite bathrooms, underfloor heating, and the latest home entertainment systems.

There’s also lift access to all apartments, underground parking, and a 24-hour concierge.

A range of two and three-bedroom apartments are available through Beauchamp Estates, but the penthouse is the real showpiece, costing a weighty £18 million. With the monarch as a neighbour, perhaps this price tag isn’t all that surprising. Buckingham Palace, which has a staggering 775 rooms, is estimated to be worth more than £2.2 billion based on its size alone.

Average property prices in the ‘Buckingham Palace Quarter’ have risen by 26.3 per cent over the last two years, compared to 9.1 per cent in Mayfair, 3.6 per cent in Knightsbridge, and 0.8 per cent in South Kensington.

If this inflation continues, these apartments could well be worth the investment for some millionaires. And for many, the opportunity to live next door to the Queen could well be priceless…

Photos from Beauchamp Estates