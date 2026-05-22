How an interior designer breathed new life into this Grade II-listed Georgian farmhouse

Who lives here? Nicky Keen, an interior designer who runs Joy Interiors, her husband and their three children.

Nicky Keen realised it was high time to move when, at six foot seven inches tall, her eldest son began struggling to stand up properly in their much-loved cottage.

‘My husband and I are both tall and, as our two other boys were following in George’s footsteps and shooting up quickly, it dawned on me that, at six foot, I was soon going to be the shortest member of the family,’ Nicky says. ‘We were, quite literally, outgrowing our home and needed to find a more practical property.’

At the time, the Keens were living in a 400-year-old cottage in Appleby Magna, Derbyshire, that they had renovated and extended.

Latest Videos From

‘When we started house hunting in 2020, it was Covid times and the property market was crazy,’ Nicky explains. With a buyer for their cottage on board, but unable to find anything suitable for themselves, the Keens decided to rent while they carried on looking. After a frustrating nine months, Nicky received an email from an estate agent.

‘She told me that a Georgian farmhouse in a village reasonably nearby was just about to go on Rightmove. I actually got goosebumps as it sounded absolutely perfect,’ Nicky says. Within hours, she and her husband were stepping inside the property. ‘The house was ideal,’ Nicky says. ‘It had high ceilings, a super layout, lots of character and was in a good location.’

When she called the estate agent to make an offer, Nicky was astonished to hear that a cash buyer had already made a higher bid that had been accepted. However, the disappointing situation took an unexpected twist when a few days later, Nicky returned from a walk with a friend. ‘I’d deliberately left my phone behind to switch off from the stress of house hunting. When I got home, I had five missed calls from the estate agent,’ she explains. It transpired that the previous offer had fallen through, leaving an opportunity for the couple to buy.

In March 2022, the family moved into their new home. ‘The house was in great condition and the garden was very well-maintained,’ Nicky says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

As well as a new roof, boiler and woodburner, all of the windows had recently been replaced. ‘Delighted that a family would be breathing new life into the home he’d loved, the owner had kindly left us items, including beautiful chandeliers, which I wanted to keep as I put my own stamp on the farmhouse.’

That summer, Nicky, who frequently collaborates with Tim Wilson Bespoke Kitchens to design and create kitchens for her Joy Interiors clients, liaised with Tim to bring her vision for her own timeless kitchen to fruition.

‘Other changes in the house included painting throughout, and adding wall panelling to the two living rooms,’ she says. ‘I wanted to introduce restful tones, combining off-whites with blush pinks, pale blues, greys and greens, as well as some black accents that I pulled through from the colour of the front door.’

We all feel incredibly proud, privileged and grateful to be the current custodians of this historic property

Her trusted team of artisan tradespeople upholstered furniture and made curtains and blinds for several rooms. Later, in 2024, the family bathroom was updated and, last year, the couple’s en-suite shower room was modernised. ‘Our home is full of furniture and treasures that we’ve collected over the years,’ says Nicky.

'We love this house, which I often describe as a more “grown-up” version of our cottage.’ And the couple are delighted that, despite the setbacks, they eventually found a beautiful – and more practical – place to live.

‘It’s ideal for us and a very special home where we have plenty of space to make memories. We all feel incredibly proud and grateful to be the current custodians of this historic farmhouse.’

Living room

By adding Georgian-style panelling, Nicky has provided a hint to her home’s origins.

A soft-teal sofa adds another dimension to the calming neutral backdrop.

Kitchen

The family’s cherished antique table fits well in this vaulted space, while the chandelier was left by the previous owner.

While remodelling this space, Nicky decided that a false chimney breast with a mirror behind the cooker would create depth and a symmetrical feel for this run of units.

Sitting room

Soft-green tiles in a herringbone pattern form an attractive feature at the back of the fireplace in this more formal room.

Kids' bedroom

Muted greys and shades of taupe create a restful look in this bedroom, while vintage trunks add character.

Family Bathroom

Floor tiles inject subtle pattern in this newly revamped scheme.

Main bedroom