This charming renovation has reimagined the classic Cotswolds country aesthetic in a beautiful colour palette inspired by the landscape

The homeowners didn’t need to look far for inspiration

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Kitchen with pink cabinetry and walls, table with cloth over plus wooden chairs
(Image credit: Andrew Twot)
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Who lives here?

Alice and Richard Horton live here with their two children.

Most homeowners might approach a renovation with a little trepidation, but for Alice and Richard Horton, the prospect was tinged with excitement as Richard’s sister-in-law, Laura Horner, runs her own interior design practice. ‘It meant she was absolutely in our corner when it came to dealing with architects, quantity surveyors and builders,’ says Richard. ‘Plus, she and Alice share a similar sensibility, which resulted in many fruitful hours visiting antiques stores and artisans.’

‘The extension had resulted in two staircases, which in some respects helps with circulation, but we always felt you could see the join between old and new,’ says Richard. ‘Plus, the outbuilding was ripe for renewal.’

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Horner home exterior - front grass with paving stones, bricked house with light blue windows and doors and lots of shrubbery

(Image credit: Andrew Twort)

With Laura, the couple drew up plans for an orangery to be added to the side of the house, plus compact living quarters above the garage. The snug, once a dining-TV-room hybrid, would be turned into a more cosy space for family movie nights. Smaller tweaks included moving the entrance door and hallway for a more ergonomic approach and removing the doors from the former dining room.

‘We wanted to move a wall, but found that we couldn’t, says Richard. ‘So we turned the space over to a boot room. It was an off-the-cuff decision, but as it’s in the centre of the house, it works better than we could have imagined.’

Boot room in dusty pink with green cabinets, sofa and rug

Walls in Clove, Edward Bulmer. Blind fabric, Warris Vianni. Antique sofa in original sacking fabric, Lorfords.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

The couple were also keen on making one of the bedrooms a playful bunk-bed space. ‘I remember sharing a room with my brother and really enjoying it,’ Richard says. ‘We wanted to create that sense of childhood nostalgia for our own children, too – it’s a place for them to make memories.’

Laura created an elegant design for the beds, which sleep five, finding a local joiner to make them. ‘He was so passionate about detailing,’ says Laura, ‘right down to the small diamond carvings in the panels.’

Children&#039;s room with 4 built-in bunk beds in blue and jute floor

Beds, designed by Laura Horner Interiors; in Ethereal Blue, Edward Bulmer. Walls in Bone China Blue Deep, Little Greene.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

Much of the joy of the project came from working with local artisans and sourcing British fabrics. ‘There are so many incredible craftspeople right on the doorstep,’ Laura reflects. ‘We found handpainted tiles at Tiles of Stow, commissioned painted lampshades from Sarah Blomfield to complement the tones of the family room, and sourced antiques from Tetbury.’

Inspired by the colours of the landscape and the mellow tones of Cotswold stone, Laura devised schemes that pay homage to classic English country style, underpinned by a fresh, light touch in reference to the couple’s travels in Morocco and southern France. ‘Alice’s brief was for it to feel like a lived-in country home, so we knew colour and pattern were key,’ says Laura. ‘It helped that she has a huge appreciation for fabric brands including Soane, Rose Uniacke and Nina Campbell.’

Dusty pink guest room with bedside lights, green chest of drawers and green bed frame

Walls in Jonquil, Edward Bulmer. Drapes in Kalahari in Chestnut, Peter Fasano at Tissus d’Hélène. Limber lights and rattan shades, Pooky.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

The sisters-in-law also had some unexpected finds, including vintage rush matting from France unearthed at Sunbury Antiques Market. ‘Numerous people tried to buy it from us as we carried it back to the car,’ smiles Laura. ‘It was so large that we were able to use it in the kitchen and dining room, trimming it down ourselves, with some spare left for the entrance hall. Pieces like these always make a home more interesting.’

Kitchen diner with dusty pink walls and cabinetry, wooden chairs and pink tablecloths, yellow cabinet

Dresser in Lute, Edward Bulmer. Residence Cosmopolitan wall tiles in Thebes, Tiles of Stow.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

With its textural finish, pretty fabrics and soft terracotta, ochre and olive tones, the house finally feels ‘cosy, cohesive and pulled together,’ concludes Richard. ‘There’s room for us all, and we love that someone so dear to us had a hand in the interiors.’ The result, perhaps, is a family home in the very truest sense.

Family room

Family room painted in green, with 3 sofas and a lot of storage for books and photos

Walls in Yeabridge Green, Farrow & Ball. Wave sofa, David Seyfried. Tina lights, Pooky. Ottoman, Lorfords.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

‘This green tone is warm in the winter and cooling in summer,’ says designer Laura Horner.

Dining area

Orangery with lots of light, dining table with wooden chairs and chequered tablecloth

Orangery, Vale Garden Houses; in Stone II, Paint & Paper Library. Antique light sourced and restored by Laura Horner Interiors.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

The orangery was commissioned so the family could eat overlooking the garden.

Kitchen

The existing kitchen cabinetry was painted, complemented by new stone tops and handles.

Dusty pink kitchen with chandelier and tablecloth, wooden chairs

Walls and cabinetry in Clove, Edward Bulmer. Lampshades (on antique pendant), MG&Co.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

Walls and cabinetry finished in a brown-toned pink lend both warmth and a gentle modernity.

Living room

Living room with green velvet sofa, wooden accents and large cabinet

Sofa, David Seyfried; in cotton velvet in Moss, Rose Uniacke. Armchairs in Rayure Nantes in Green, Turnell & Gigon.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

‘We wanted this to be an adult zone, with a cosy, autumnal feel,’ says Laura.

Twin bedroom

Guest bedroom with twin beds and en-suite

Palm NS 46002 wallpaper, Altfield. Woodwork in Ball Green, Farrow & Ball. Mirror, Burford Antiques & Interiors.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

‘This room is softly neutral, but plenty of texture retains interest,’ says Laura.

Exterior

Garden with recessed seating around firepit and large dining table in the back

Garden design and landscaping, Elizabeth Tyler. Cheltenham garden table and chairs, Neptune.

(Image credit: Andrew Twot)

The family often dines under the shade of the olive tree.

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