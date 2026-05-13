Who lives here? Alice and Richard Horton live here with their two children.

Most homeowners might approach a renovation with a little trepidation, but for Alice and Richard Horton, the prospect was tinged with excitement as Richard’s sister-in-law, Laura Horner, runs her own interior design practice. ‘It meant she was absolutely in our corner when it came to dealing with architects, quantity surveyors and builders,’ says Richard. ‘Plus, she and Alice share a similar sensibility, which resulted in many fruitful hours visiting antiques stores and artisans.’

The couple, who have a house in London, began searching for another property to be closer to their parents and spend more time in the countryside. The Cotswold stone house they found in a village close to Burford was built more than a century ago, initially with a modest footprint. Over the years, it had been added to, in the form of a double-height extension, plus a garage outbuilding.

‘The extension had resulted in two staircases, which in some respects helps with circulation, but we always felt you could see the join between old and new,’ says Richard. ‘Plus, the outbuilding was ripe for renewal.’

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(Image credit: Andrew Twort)

With Laura, the couple drew up plans for an orangery to be added to the side of the house, plus compact living quarters above the garage. The snug, once a dining-TV-room hybrid, would be turned into a more cosy space for family movie nights. Smaller tweaks included moving the entrance door and hallway for a more ergonomic approach and removing the doors from the former dining room.

‘We wanted to move a wall, but found that we couldn’t, says Richard. ‘So we turned the space over to a boot room. It was an off-the-cuff decision, but as it’s in the centre of the house, it works better than we could have imagined.’

The couple were also keen on making one of the bedrooms a playful bunk-bed space. ‘I remember sharing a room with my brother and really enjoying it,’ Richard says. ‘We wanted to create that sense of childhood nostalgia for our own children, too – it’s a place for them to make memories.’

Laura created an elegant design for the beds, which sleep five, finding a local joiner to make them. ‘He was so passionate about detailing,’ says Laura, ‘right down to the small diamond carvings in the panels.’

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Much of the joy of the project came from working with local artisans and sourcing British fabrics. ‘There are so many incredible craftspeople right on the doorstep,’ Laura reflects. ‘We found handpainted tiles at Tiles of Stow, commissioned painted lampshades from Sarah Blomfield to complement the tones of the family room, and sourced antiques from Tetbury.’

Inspired by the colours of the landscape and the mellow tones of Cotswold stone, Laura devised schemes that pay homage to classic English country style, underpinned by a fresh, light touch in reference to the couple’s travels in Morocco and southern France. ‘Alice’s brief was for it to feel like a lived-in country home, so we knew colour and pattern were key,’ says Laura. ‘It helped that she has a huge appreciation for fabric brands including Soane, Rose Uniacke and Nina Campbell.’

The sisters-in-law also had some unexpected finds, including vintage rush matting from France unearthed at Sunbury Antiques Market. ‘Numerous people tried to buy it from us as we carried it back to the car,’ smiles Laura. ‘It was so large that we were able to use it in the kitchen and dining room, trimming it down ourselves, with some spare left for the entrance hall. Pieces like these always make a home more interesting.’

With its textural finish, pretty fabrics and soft terracotta, ochre and olive tones, the house finally feels ‘cosy, cohesive and pulled together,’ concludes Richard. ‘There’s room for us all, and we love that someone so dear to us had a hand in the interiors.’ The result, perhaps, is a family home in the very truest sense.

Family room

‘This green tone is warm in the winter and cooling in summer,’ says designer Laura Horner.

Dining area

Orangery, Vale Garden Houses; in Stone II, Paint & Paper Library. Antique light sourced and restored by Laura Horner Interiors. (Image credit: Andrew Twot)

The orangery was commissioned so the family could eat overlooking the garden.

Kitchen

The existing kitchen cabinetry was painted, complemented by new stone tops and handles.

Walls and cabinetry in Clove, Edward Bulmer. Lampshades (on antique pendant), MG&Co. (Image credit: Andrew Twot)

Walls and cabinetry finished in a brown-toned pink lend both warmth and a gentle modernity.

Living room

Sofa, David Seyfried; in cotton velvet in Moss, Rose Uniacke. Armchairs in Rayure Nantes in Green, Turnell & Gigon. (Image credit: Andrew Twot)

‘We wanted this to be an adult zone, with a cosy, autumnal feel,’ says Laura.

Twin bedroom

‘This room is softly neutral, but plenty of texture retains interest,’ says Laura.

Exterior

The family often dines under the shade of the olive tree.