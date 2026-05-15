This cosy Norfolk home celebrates the romance of 'slow living' and the ebb and flow of seasonal country life

London will always have a magnetism about it, particularly for those from rural areas keen to experience the opportunities and vibrancy of living and working in a capital city. But sometimes the resurgent allure of green fields, fresh air and a real sense of space is too much to ignore.

Jess Daines and her husband Ted both grew up in the oh-so-rural Norfolk countryside, surrounded by farmland, sweeping rural vistas and, importantly, houses of a decent size. ‘Norfolk has a funny way of calling you home,’ smiles Jess as she describes their former life in London, remembering quite how compact their flat there was. ‘We lived in a very small studio apartment, which was cosy, to say the least!’

With plans to start a family, the pair packed up their belongings and ventured back to East Anglia. ‘We were searching on Rightmove for around a year until we found the right house for us,’ she says of the characterful property, situated in a picturesque village just north of Norwich and surrounded by acres of open fields. ‘It really did tick all the right boxes for us as a family.

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(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

Now we have a lovely-sized garden and we’re able to walk our dog, Cooper, by the neighbouring fields where we love to watch the harvest in the summer. It feels like a very special place to raise a family, and our village pub has also reopened, which is wonderful!’

The property had previously been rented out but the couple could see how it could be re-energised and enhanced to create a welcoming family home. ‘We particularly loved the oak windows, deep skirting boards and oak floorboards downstairs. It just had a lovely warmth about it,’ Jess says. The exterior, too, exuded all the rustic charm they were after, with its tiny gabled windows, red brick façade and terracotta tiles on the roof.

Once inside, they set to making some changes. ‘Initially, it was all cosmetic work. Then, more recently, we decided to add a small extension, creating a dining space off the kitchen, which joined on to the living room,’ she says, adding that while the work was reasonably minimal, the arrival of baby Theo made it more of a juggle. ‘It was a relatively small project, but it was definitely enough for me to manage with a small baby!’

Bifold doors now lead out onto the garden, with countryside vistas beyond. ‘The amount of natural light we now get has been a game-changer for these north-facing rooms,’ Jess says. ‘And the open-plan layout feels nice and cosy due to the warm colour palette and natural materials.’ Pine furniture, stone floors and textural sisal all complement each other perfectly.

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Cushions, Oka and Pottery Barn. Table lamp and ikat shade, Oka. (Image credit: Rachel Smith)

It’s clear that Jess has a keen eye for detail and love of interior design, something her 190,000 Instagram followers confirm. Snapshots of her home @mrsjessdaines eloquently depict her favourite colours and textures, as well as the romance of slow-living. Images of the cosy kitchen, for example, might include a basket of fallen apples in the autumn or a bunch of freshly cut summer flowers to communicate the ebb and flow of seasonal country life.

But it is also apparent that Jess loves the vibrancy of richer shades to add energy and interest to a space. The kitchen island in a spicy red tone is a good example, as are the gingery hues of the velvet sofa in the living room, enlivened further with cushions and throws in elaborate patterns. It is all effortlessly brought together, something Jess attributes to the organic process of homemaking.

For similar dresser, try Vinterior. Try Great British Vintage Market for similar collectibles. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

‘I would say it’s taken me a little while to develop my style, but I love discovering new colour combinations, and I’ve started to become more confident with styling different patterns together,’ she adds. ‘I do think the best homes take time and it’s about adding the different layers, personal touches and collecting pieces along the way that mean something.’

Kitchen

Walls in Jitney; cabinets in School House White, both Farrow & Ball. Island in Paprika, Neptune. (Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

The kitchen oozes country style with Shaker panelled cupboards, peg rail shelving and a pine dresser.

Jess loves to visit vintage shops and displays some of her favourite finds on the antique pine kitchen dresser.

Dining area

Limestone floor tiles, Quorn Stone. Dining table and chairs, Cotswold Company. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

Natural wood furniture creates a relaxed atmosphere. A sideboard with carved bobble detail provides valuable storage.

En-suite

Clay tiles and metro tiles, both Ca Pietra. Sanitaryware, Burlington. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

A floor of clay tiles in a herringbone configuration is both beautiful and practical. Brass fixtures and green metro tiles add to the charm.

Main bedroom

Jess has opted for a combination of floral wallpaper and tongue-and-groove panelling in a solid red shade.

Tucked under the eaves, this space is full of character with a sloping ceiling and tiny gabled window. A striped cushion adds a dash of formality to the décor.

Guest room

This welcoming room has a layered, textural feel with rattan headboard, frilly cushions and vintage shutters.