An eclectic mix of furniture and art transformed this bland white barn conversion into a home bursting with character

After years of hard graft maintaining a picture-perfect Georgian farmhouse near Tenterden in Kent, Jonny and husband Julian had become disenchanted. ‘We were tired of the constant cycle of looking after an old property and were hankering after a Grand Designs-style house with open spaces,’ says Jonny.

There was also the issue of schooling for their son, now 13. ‘He was moving to secondary, and we needed to find somewhere closer,’ adds Jonny.

The couple saw dozens of homes before viewing a converted Atcost barn just outside a Kent village. The house was close to their son's school and had lots of potential. It also had an annexe, which would be perfect for Jonny’s mum to move into. ‘The space was so exciting,’ says Jonny. ‘One of the first things that strikes you is the double-height window that overlooks the view, and one of the attractions is that the house is down a track and at the head of a valley.’

Latest Videos From

Meanwhile, the laundry room, en-suites and room to put a desk in the downstairs bedroom were all major selling points.

Small sofa, Duresta. Large sofa, Sofas & Stuff. Rattan plant pot, Homesense. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

It had been on the market for a year, and so Jonny and Julian’s offer was snapped up. ‘I think the reason it hadn’t sold was that the first floor remained largely unconverted. It was a bland white box and it was hard for people to see how it could become a family home.’

In August 2023, the property was theirs and they moved in with Jonny’s mum and Luca the dog. Aside from redecorating, the open-plan living space, annexe and ground-floor en suite didn’t need much work.

Upstairs, however, was a different matter. When the couple bought the property, the first floor was an uninspiring space, used as an office/gym. ‘We used an architect to draw up plans and then employed builders to create two en suites, a store room and a library/snug.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a similar Modesty Blaise film poster, try eBay. Sideboard, vintage Heal’s. Lamp, TK Maxx. Fish vase, made by Jonny’s father in the 1950s. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

We also added a mezzanine landing from which to create two new doors into the bedrooms,’ says Jonny. The couple wanted to maximise the views from the main bedroom. ‘My goal was to be able to sit in bed and see down the valley through the metal-framed glass doors and the picture window,’ says Jonny.

Both Jonny and Julian work in creative industries. Jonny is a fine-art consultant and interior designer (Interiors Curated By Jo, at interiorscuratedbyjo@gmail.com) and Julian is a TV director. Having been together for 34 years, they have collected an eclectic mix of furniture and art. ‘I had to coalesce all those bits together – from shabby Georgian country-house style to mid-century modern,’ says Jonny. ‘The interior style is usually led by me and, luckily, Julian trusts me.’ Art-wise, the property features pieces ranging from 17th-century Dutch oil paintings to modern pieces by local artists.

For a similar Pembroke dining table and Adams Calyx tableware, try eBay. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

The family are happy with the end result and love spending time in the open-plan downstairs. ‘I enjoy how the white walls take on interesting colours during the day and how, in the evening, the lights cast by lamps create abstract shapes,’ says Jonny. ‘Although it’s modern it does have a feel of a medieval great hall.’

Kitchen

Framed prints, eBay. For similar pendant lights, try Industville. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

The cabinetry was installed by the previous owners and features a dramatic dark-blue island. Exposed brickwork adds warmth and character.

‘The circular part of the island adds another layer of interest and is also great as a bar area for parties’

Bedroom

Lamp, upcycled from a 1940s standard lamp. Throw, Temu. Vintage kilim cushion, eBay. Late 18th-century oil painting, artist unknown. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

This triple aspect room has views out across the valley. Persian rug, Selfridges. Headboard, re-covered in a green muslin fabric by Jonny.

Bathroom

For a similar bath, try Sanctuary Bathrooms. Tiles, Mandarin Stone. Vanity unit, Tikamoon. Wall light, Corston. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

A striking free-standing tub is the standout feature here.

Kid's Bedroom

For a similar bed, try John Lewis. (Image credit: Future PLC / Richard Gadsby)

Bold colours and graphic patterns add a touch of fun.

Shop the look