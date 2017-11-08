Made.com reported a big spike in sales of one particular category

The press are already calling it ‘meagre October’, as the British public decided to tighten their belts and spend less in stores. But one item seems to have bucked the trend. Made.com have just reported that sales of one particular piece of furniture increased by a humungous 75 per cent over the course of the month. Do you have any ideas as to what it could be?

We’ll give you a few clues. It’s great for hiding behind when watching scary Halloween movies. A whole family could fit on it. And unlike Baby, you’ll definitely want to be putting it in a CORNER.

Yes, it’s the corner sofa! Did you get it right?

As the cold weather arrives and the days get shorter, it seems we’ve gone into full-blown snuggle mode. Made.com puts in down to the start of ‘binge racing’ season, and say ‘it’s clear that people are preparing somewhere comfy to race through the latest series of shows like GLOW and Stranger Things.’

Sales of all sofas rose by 18%, but it seems that corner styles are particularly in vogue. Providing space for two to stretch out comfortably, or the whole family to pile on, it’s not hard to see why.

Like the idea of getting one for yourself? Made.com has exclusively unveiled to us their top-selling models…

1. The Vittorio

Toppermost of the popper most is this Italian stallion. Choose from Teal, Anthracite, Pearl Grey, Opera red or Amethyst upholstery.

Buy now: Vittorio Left Hand Facing Corner Sofa Group, Anthracite Grey, £999, Made.com

2. The Scott

Velvet and leather are both making a comeback in the sofa world, so it makes sense that this inviting design is popular – as it comes in either finish. And it’s available in winter’s hottest colours – bottle green, petrol blue and burnt orange.

Buy now: Scott 4 Seater Left Hand Facing Chaise End Sofa, Burnt Orange Cotton Velvet, £1,799, Made.com

3. The Monterosso

You could fit an entire box-set cast on this epic double-corner sofa. The shape is super social, and the price is nothing short of incredible for this much furniture!

Buy now: Monterosso Left Hand Facing Corner Sofa, Storm Blue, £1,299, Made.com

Are any of them worthy of your sitting room?