Made.com sale – our pick of the best deals

The summer sale is on at Made.com and the idealhome.co.uk team has been eyeing up the best deals. Here's what we're lusting after...

Not that we need much of an excuse to shop gorgeous homewares, but an impressive summer sale is the perfect justification to go all out. We’ve picked our favourite discounted items, we’ve had our eye on these pieces for a while, so the savings are all the more sweet…

Dylan 3-Seater Sofa

Chosen by Katie Garrett, News Writer

‘This statement sofa combines classic Mid-Century style with a stylish and fun contemporary colour. I love the high back and the curve of the cushions and arms. Comfort isn’t compromised in favour of aesthetic here, which is always important for me when it comes to choosing a sofa! It’s the perfect quirky addition to a living room.’

Buy Now: Dylan 3 Seater Sofa, (was £649) now £379

Aspect Mirror

Chosen by Jennifer Ebert, Content Editor

‘Sturdy, strong and pretty large – you can’t miss this statement mirror. Don’t be deterred by its masculine facade – if you’ve been admiring those urban lofts and converted factories from afar, this is the perfect piece to add an industrial flavour to any space.

‘I adore the black powder-coated iron frame and raw charm that will make the Aspect perfect for my pared-back paradise. Plus, you should never underestimate the significant role mirrors can play in your home!’

Buy Now: Aspect Mirror, (was £149) now £119

Jenson Storage Bench

Chosen by Amy Cutmore, Digital Editor

‘I’ve coveted this bench for a while now, and not just because it feeds my Mid-Century style obsession. My gran had a very similar one in the hall of her home, and used to love sitting there with a cup of tea, enjoying a good gossip. Mobile phones may make a telephone bench less of a necessity, but it’s still a great place to pull off shoes and ditch heavy bags at the end of a busy day. Use the drawer to stow keys, loose change and all the other bits that you need to offload as you walk through the door.’

Buy Now: Jenson Storage Bench, (was £229) now £199

Tilda Double Bed

Chosen by Tamara Kelly, Shopping Editor

‘I’ve been contemplating buying a new bed, with this bed of dreams being very much a catalyst for those thoughts. The Italian inspired Tilda design has all the qualities that make it a winner in my eyes. The squidgy cushioned headboard makes for the perfect backdrop to comfortably lean into while reading a good book, to set you up for a good night’s sleep. The tactile fabric headboard as a stunning soft grey – an easy to live with colour that won’t date anytime soon, therefore a popular colour choice for bedrooms. The height is ideal, with just enough space to slide slimline boxes beneath, but it’s no so high that I’ll be encouraged to store clutter under there, which I’m guilty of currently!.’

Buy Now: Tilda Double Bed, (was £499) now £299

Rossiter Outdoor Sofa

Chosen by Natalie Davies, Digital Editor

‘It might feel like this heatwave has been raging for eons, but the summer’s only really about four weeks in. That means there is still plenty of time to enjoy lounging around in the garden and I can’t think of anything I’d rather be lounging on than this chaise. Perfectly designed for sunbathing, stretching out and reading or an afternoon nap, it’s also an incredibly versatile piece of outdoor furniture that can easily sit three people while taking up less space than a sofa.

It’s weatherproof and yet still soft to the touch. Better still, if you buy both the left and right-facing models you can push them together to make a double sun bed worthy of any first-class beach club. Just add a parasol, a mojito and Desmond Dekker’s greatest hits. Paradise!’

Buy Now: Rossiter Outdoor Corner Sofa, (was £599) now £349

Buy Now: Rossiter Outdoor Corner Sofa, (was £599) now £349

Right, that’s enough shopping for us – well, for a few hours at least. What bargains have caught your eye?