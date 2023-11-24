La Redoute is having a massive Black Friday and these are the key pieces we're shopping
The Cyber weekend is here! Will you be picking up any of these La Redoute Black Friday bargains?
The big annual Black Friday sale has finally arrived once more, and La Redoute is offering some massive savings on homeware.
La Redoute has a smorgasbord of stylish homeware, however, we often find that it's too expensive for our budgets to stretch to. That is until this weekend when they are having a huge Black Friday sale and are offering an extra 15% off on top of the sale discounts.
In fact, it currently has some of the best Black Friday furniture deals around if you're looking for bargains (though the Marks & Spencer Black Friday deals and The White Company Black Friday deals are also up there).
La Redoute Black Friday sale
At the moment – there are still a few days left of the Black Friday deals to go, with most discounts finishing on Cyber Monday, 27th November – La Redoute are offering some genuinely big discounts on homeware, from furniture to accessories, bed linens, rugs, lighting, and bed frames.
The French retailer is offering up to 50% off all of their items for the home. And many of the products on sale actually do have 50% off, which means there are some excellent deals to be had.
Then there's an extra 15% off to be enjoyed on all items too, which means that lots of La Redoute's homeware has 65% off – a fantastic discount in anyone's books, we'd say.
Rugs
Some of the biggest discounts can be found in their rug section, where many of their most stylish options have the maximum 50% off.
Fatouh Fringed Berber Style Rug:
Was £300, Now £150 at La Redoute
This on-trend Berber-style rug for example has 50% off, which means that one of its biggest sizes, 200x250cm is now just £150, down from £300. With the extra 10% off, it will decrease to a further £120. Given that many rugs in this style and size often sell for over £300, this is without doubt a brilliant deal. It's also available in a range of other sizes.
Coffee tables
There are also some big savings to be made on La Redoute's stylish coffee tables, whether you're after a more traditional wooden table or a sleek modern option.
Most coffee tables have a discount of at least 25%, but many have savings of up to 40% and 50%.
Romy Square Metal Coffee Table:
Was £350, Now £175 at La Redoute
If you're on the hunt for a modern, monochrome coffee table for your living room, you can't go too far wrong with this low metal option, which has a whopping 50% off for Black Friday. With the 10% discount, it should go down to £145 at the checkout, too. It's sleek and minimalist, and will go with almost any decor or colour scheme.
Christmas decorations
For those wanting to stock up on Christmas decor before December arrives, we were also pleasantly surprised to see that many of their festive items are also on sale during the Black Friday weekend!
It's fairly unusual for brands to discount Christmas items before the festive season arrives, so it's wise to take stock of these deals if there are any items you're missing before you start decorating.
SO'HOME Starry Tree Skirt Large:
Was £39, Now £23.40 | La Redoute
Christmas tree skirts provide a handy way to disguise ugly real tree trunks and lighting wires, and this industrial-style star skirt is a very stylish choice, whether your home is more modern or traditional at Christmas. It's also got a 40% off discount for Black Friday, and a further 10% off at the checkout.
Lighting
Ambient lighting is essential in the winter (because who really want to put the big light on?), and luckily the La Redoute Black Friday sale has plenty of offers on mood lighting, be it pendant lights for the ceiling, table lamps or floors lamps.
The biggest savings are to be found on the ceiling lights, so if you need a lighting refresh ready for the New Year, it's a great time to get shopping.
SO'HOME Bobble Effect Concrete Table Lamp:
Was £169, Now £109.85 at La Redoute
We also love lots of their table lamp deals, and this is one of our favourites. There's a 35% Black Friday discount on this textured concrete lamp, which is ideal for bedside tables, side tables, and on top of chest of drawers. With the extra 10%, it's further discounted to £92.95.
So which La Redoute Black Friday deals might you be picking up this weekend?
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers.
