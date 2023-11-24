We thought we could never afford these high-end furniture buys – but these big Black Friday deals are making it possible

Furniture is infamously pricey, making every buy a considered investment. But this year we’re seeing the biggest Black Friday deals yet which means that even some of the most high-end furniture brands and their cult buys have become affordable for a few days before the Black Friday weekend ends.

Considering the high price tag of the best sofas and storage units like cabinets, bookcases and sideboards, Black Friday is really the time of year to take advantage of the sales on offer to nab your wish-list furniture buy, especially if it comes from a luxury brand.

That’s why we compiled some of the best places to shop for furniture this BF where you can really get your money’s worth. From best sofa beds to trendy dining tables, these are some of the best Black Friday furniture deals out there.

The biggest Black Friday deals for furniture

Shaping our homes, as well as giving it its look and feel, furniture is one of the most important investments for your home. And if you buy well, it can be an investment for decades to come if not for life, which will save you money in the long run.

There are so many wonderful brands and retailers to choose and buy from. But to narrow it down, we’ve picked 5 with some of the best pieces on the market, as well as some of the best Black Friday deals.

1. The White Company

The White Company has been doing quiet luxury long before the term was even a thing. Which is one of the reasons we love this brand so much. Perfect not only for some of the best scented candles, but for timeless pieces with the occasional rustic, cosy charm.

Instead of calling it Black Friday deals, The White Company calls its discount event The White Weekend, which is running already and does sound so much more chic in our opinion. As part of the offer there is 20% off everything with the code WHITE20 applied at checkout.

2. Darlings of Chelsea

Darlings of Chelsea is a brand specialising in sofas but its offering also includes beds, upholstered headboards and chairs. A more traditional approach and aesthetic is championed here and the brand’s Bromley sofa bed has made it onto our list of best sofa beds.

So you’ll be pleased to learn that Darlings of Chelsea is offering 35% off its sofas, sofa beds, chairs and beds, including our beloved Bromley.

3. Heal’s

Heal’s is a luxury furniture retailer that is the country’s go-to for design classics. The legendary Ligne Roset Togo sofa (which is also Stacey Dooley’s sofa)? They’ve got it. And so much more.

And they’ve also got a Black Friday sale on, which offers 15% off everything with the code INVEST15 applied at checkout. It might not seem as generous as some of the other sales but considering in the past it’s only been 10% and it includes every design icon there is, not to mention that it will take a large chunk of money off the final price, we’re happy with that.

4. Anthropologie

Anthropologie is the place to go for trend-led furniture pieces that will, however, look just as good years from now. Whether it’s a scalloped-edge dining chair or an arched display cabinet (both scallop trims and arches are huge home decor trends), Anthropologie is there to provide.

And their Black Friday sale is another generous one as the brand offers 25% off almost everything and extra 40% all sale items! Nice.

5. La Redoute

We can always count on La Redoute to deliver when it comes to stylish furniture, much of it with the currently high-in-demand mid-century modern flair. Real, high quality wood is celebrated time and time again which makes for a long-lasting, hardwearing classic.

And we were very impressed with La Redoute’s very generous Black Friday sale, offering up to 50% off with an additional 15% off with code EXTRA15 applied at checkout.

If you need us, we’ll be perusing these brands’ extensive furniture offerings and choosing the best Black Friday bargains to invest in.