10 essentials you should always bulk buy in the Black Friday sales, to save money all year round
Make the most of the sales to stock up on these everyday household necessities
Bulk buying is easily one of the best-known, failsafe ways to ensure your money goes the furthest way possible – and during Black Friday, the savings are even more promising. Yes, you have to bite the bullet and pay the higher price upfront, but the money (and time) you save in the long run makes it well worth its while.
Many of us are probably trawling through pages and pages of the best Black Friday deals right now in an attempt to sniff out where you can enjoy the best discounts right now.
Well, if bulk buying is on your priority list this Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the best bulk buy deals we've spotted in the Black Friday sales for you to shop now.
What to bulk buy this Black Friday
- Bulk Box of Compostable Coffee Pods, at Grind
- Nespresso Original/Vertuo Coffee Pods, at Nespresso
- Hotel Chocolat Hot Chocolate Sachets, at Hotel Chocolat
- Toilet Roll, at Amazon
- Laundry Detergent Washing Pods, at Amazon
- Fabric Conditioner, at Amazon
- Hand Wash Refill, at Amazon
- Dishwasher Tablets, at Amazon
- Kitchen Roll, at Amazon
- Scent Booster Laundry Beads, at Amazon
10 things you should always bulk buy on Black Friday
Let's just say that you ought to expect a lot of love for the best pod coffee machines because (spoiler alert), there are a lot of coffee pod deals to be had in this year's Black Friday sale. On top of that, there are of course some other key household essentials that are worth being clued up on to help you save money these winter months.
We've previously rounded up some of our bulk buy essentials for Amazon Prime Day, but of course, considering that Black Friday deals are coming in hot today and will continue into the weekend, we wanted to save you the guesswork of trawling through the sales to give you our top bulk buy picks.
Bulk Box of Compostable Coffee Pods |
was £45.00 now £33.75 at Grind
Buy coffee pods in bulk with the Grind bulk box of Nespresso-compatible pods. With 100 compostable pods, this box is the perfect buy for coffee lovers and is now 25% cheaper thanks to Black Friday.
Pair it with the Grind One pod coffee machine and you're golden, which you can also purchase at a 25% discount.
Nespresso Capsules | Add 200 Vertuo/Original capsules to your basket and only pay for 160
Nespresso is currently offering a deal on Vertuo and Original capsules which allows you to snag 200 capsules for the price of 160. The credit will be automatically applied at checkout and the amount deducted from the total basket value.
Hotel Chocolat Hot Chocolate Sachets | 15% off when you spend £30 with code HOHOHO
If you're lucky enough to own the cult Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, then these hot chocolate sachets are a must. Hotel Chocolat is currently offering a Black Friday discount of 15% when you spend £30 or more when you use the code HOHOHO at checkout.
This means you'll have to purchase a minimum of 3 hot chocolate sachet selections for your basket to be eligible, saving you some good money.
Splesh by Cusheen 3-Ply Toilet Roll (72 Pack) |
was £32.99 now £24.49 at Amazon
Toilet roll is a must in every household, so it only makes sense that being prepared is bound to do you some good. This pack of 72 rolls has been reduced in the Black Friday sales and is perfect to suit a family.
Ariel All-in-1 Washing Pods (2 x 60 Pods) |
was £36.00 now £24.55 at Amazon
Laundry pods are my personal favourite method to washing clothes with no faff or fuss, but they can definitely get expensive when you buy them in smaller quantities. With 120 in this pack, it's a no brainer buy.
Lenor Outdoorable Fabric Conditioner (8 x 770ml) |
was £28.00 now £20.40 at Amazon
A must-have to pair alongside your choice of laundry pods or detergent, this bulk pack of fabric conditioner is good for 440 washes. You'll be hard-pressed in having to buy fabric conditioner again for a while.
Carex Antibacterial Original Hand Wash Refills (3 x 1L) |
was £11.37 now £8.49 at Amazon
These hand wash refills are not only better for the environment but also work a treat in saving you endless trips to the supermarket having to buy replacements.
Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets (80 Pack) |
was £26.00 now £11.98 at Amazon
This bulk pack comes with 80 dishwasher tablets, helping you save money and increase convenience by always having tablets to hand.
Regina Blitz Household Towels (3 x 12 Rolls) |
was £30.00 now £21.99 at Amazon
Kitchen roll is a necessity in any household, but just like toilet roll, it is nothing less than a pain to bring back home from the supermarket. Save yourself time (and of course, money) by keeping a bulk pack on hand.
Lenor Laundry Perfume In-Wash Scent Booster Beads (6 x 245g) |
was £34.50 now £21.30 at Amazon
Aside from fabric conditioner to make my clothes smell good after a wash, these laundry beads are a must for me. However, they are so expensive to buy pack by pack, so this bulk buy is a deal not to be missed.
The sales and exclusive deals won't be here for long, so it's better to be safe than sorry if you're looking to secure a good deal this Black Friday.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
