Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deals - the biggest Black Friday deals that are actually worth it

Black Friday is in full swing, but with so many sales online and in-store, it can be hard to know whether these so-called ‘deals’ are actually deals at all. But these Martin Lewis Black Friday deals have all been approved by the Money Saving Expert himself to offer the biggest Black Friday savings.

The best Black Friday deals are supposed to offer customers big discounts. And while a huge selection of products have had their prices slashed for the annual savings event, we’ve already seen Black Friday warnings on supposed ‘discounts’ that are designed to trick customers into paying full price.

That’s why we’ve rounded up all of the biggest Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deals that really will give you more bang for your buck, as mentioned on the Money Saving Expert website .

Martin Lewis Black Friday Deals

Shark Anti-Hair Wrap IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £249, now £169 at AO.com

We're always on the search for the best Shark vacuum cleaner, but there's no doubt that the prices are often a bit steep. This Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deal sees £80 slashed off the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap IZ202UK - and we're sold.

Echo Pop | was £44.99, now £17.99 at Amazon

Our Deputy Editor (Print) and resident smart tech expert Ginevra Benedetti also spotted this deal, and she's a huge fan. She said, 'This clever little Bluetooth speaker makes your life so much easier - ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks or your favourite podcasts; set alarms or timers, order groceries, or make shopping lists.'

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £329, now £229 at Very

This is a vacuum that our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, has tried and loved, and it seems as though Martin Lewis does too. If you can afford it, a Dyson vacuum is well worth your investment and though the V8 is a couple of generations behind the shiniest newer models, this vacuum will still serve you spectacularly well.

Set of 2 Monroe Table Lamps | was £80 , now £48 at Marks & Spencer

The M&S Black Friday sale is on, and you can bag up to 40% off homeware - including this pair of glass table lamps that are Martin Lewis-approved. With a saving of £32, it would be rude not to. The gold has already sold out, but the chrome is still available... for now!

Sage the Barista Touch Machine | was £1,049.95, now £799 at Amazon

Yes, this still may be out of some people's price range - but there's a reason the Sage the Barista Touch has been dubbed the 'best luxury' buy in our list of best bean-to-cup coffee machines. It'll be an investment, but a 24% discount is hard to ignore.

Ninja 7.6L Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer and Dehydrator | was £219.99, now £139 at Argos

Ninja air fryers are always worth a purchase, and this Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deal means that the price of this Ninja 7.6L Foodi has been slashed by almost £100! It's also an Ideal Home favourite due to how easy it is to use and how quickly it cooks your food.

DYSON AM09 Hot+Cool™ Jet Focus | was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Currys

Thanks to a £100 discount, you can now pick up the Dyson fan that suits all weathers. Not only will it heat you up during the cold winter months, but it will also cool you down in the summer. It's currently the cheapest price we've ever seen it, so it's no wonder Martin Lewis spotted it, too.

Kärcher WV 5 Plus N Window Vac | was £94.99, now £56.86 at Amazon

Great minds think alike, as most of the Ideal Home team has snapped up this deal already. I can attest to the fact that this is one of the best window vacs on the market myself, as I use it every day to tackle the condensation on my windows. I'm kicking myself that I bought it before the Black Friday sales, though...

12 Piece Dipped Dinner Set | was £80 , now £48 at Marks & Spencer

Whether you're hosting on Christmas day and need some additional plates or you just want to switch up your old set, Martin Lewis has brought our attention to this stunning dinner set from M&S. The stunning hand-dipped design is a real eye-catcher, and it comes with four of everything; bowls, side plates, and dinner plates.

Shark Lightweight 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum WV361UK | was £199.99, now £169.99 at Shark

Although we haven't had the pleasure of testing this ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum just yet, if it's good enough for Martin, then it's good enough for us! It's also one of the cheapest Sharks on the market - which makes this Black Friday discount even sweeter.

These are the biggest Black Friday deals we've seen today too, so make sure you snap them up before it's too late!