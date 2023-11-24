Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deals - the biggest Black Friday deals that are actually worth it
There are many scams out there, but these Black Friday deals have been approved by the man himself
Black Friday is in full swing, but with so many sales online and in-store, it can be hard to know whether these so-called ‘deals’ are actually deals at all. But these Martin Lewis Black Friday deals have all been approved by the Money Saving Expert himself to offer the biggest Black Friday savings.
The best Black Friday deals are supposed to offer customers big discounts. And while a huge selection of products have had their prices slashed for the annual savings event, we’ve already seen Black Friday warnings on supposed ‘discounts’ that are designed to trick customers into paying full price.
That’s why we’ve rounded up all of the biggest Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deals that really will give you more bang for your buck, as mentioned on the Money Saving Expert website.
Martin Lewis Black Friday Deals
Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone Air Fryer MAX in Black/Copper |
was £269, now £179.99 at Amazon
All of the biggest Black Friday air fryer deals are now live, and this is one of our favourites, too. Featuring dual baskets, six cooking functions, and a 9.5-litre cooking capacity, it regularly tops the charts in our best air fryers guide.
Shark Anti-Hair Wrap IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
was £249, now £169 at AO.com
We're always on the search for the best Shark vacuum cleaner, but there's no doubt that the prices are often a bit steep. This Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deal sees £80 slashed off the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap IZ202UK - and we're sold.
Echo Pop |
was £44.99, now £17.99 at Amazon
Our Deputy Editor (Print) and resident smart tech expert Ginevra Benedetti also spotted this deal, and she's a huge fan. She said, 'This clever little Bluetooth speaker makes your life so much easier - ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks or your favourite podcasts; set alarms or timers, order groceries, or make shopping lists.'
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
was £329, now £229 at Very
This is a vacuum that our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, has tried and loved, and it seems as though Martin Lewis does too. If you can afford it, a Dyson vacuum is well worth your investment and though the V8 is a couple of generations behind the shiniest newer models, this vacuum will still serve you spectacularly well.
Set of 2 Monroe Table Lamps |
was £80, now £48 at Marks & Spencer
The M&S Black Friday sale is on, and you can bag up to 40% off homeware - including this pair of glass table lamps that are Martin Lewis-approved. With a saving of £32, it would be rude not to. The gold has already sold out, but the chrome is still available... for now!
Sage the Barista Touch Machine |
was £1,049.95, now £799 at Amazon
Yes, this still may be out of some people's price range - but there's a reason the Sage the Barista Touch has been dubbed the 'best luxury' buy in our list of best bean-to-cup coffee machines. It'll be an investment, but a 24% discount is hard to ignore.
Ninja 7.6L Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer and Dehydrator |
was £219.99, now £139 at Argos
Ninja air fryers are always worth a purchase, and this Martin Lewis-approved Black Friday deal means that the price of this Ninja 7.6L Foodi has been slashed by almost £100! It's also an Ideal Home favourite due to how easy it is to use and how quickly it cooks your food.
DYSON AM09 Hot+Cool™ Jet Focus |
was £399.99, now £299.99 at Currys
Thanks to a £100 discount, you can now pick up the Dyson fan that suits all weathers. Not only will it heat you up during the cold winter months, but it will also cool you down in the summer. It's currently the cheapest price we've ever seen it, so it's no wonder Martin Lewis spotted it, too.
Kärcher WV 5 Plus N Window Vac |
was £94.99, now £56.86 at Amazon
Great minds think alike, as most of the Ideal Home team has snapped up this deal already. I can attest to the fact that this is one of the best window vacs on the market myself, as I use it every day to tackle the condensation on my windows. I'm kicking myself that I bought it before the Black Friday sales, though...
12 Piece Dipped Dinner Set |
was £80, now £48 at Marks & Spencer
Whether you're hosting on Christmas day and need some additional plates or you just want to switch up your old set, Martin Lewis has brought our attention to this stunning dinner set from M&S. The stunning hand-dipped design is a real eye-catcher, and it comes with four of everything; bowls, side plates, and dinner plates.
Shark Lightweight 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum WV361UK |
was £199.99, now £169.99 at Shark
Although we haven't had the pleasure of testing this ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum just yet, if it's good enough for Martin, then it's good enough for us! It's also one of the cheapest Sharks on the market - which makes this Black Friday discount even sweeter.
These are the biggest Black Friday deals we've seen today too, so make sure you snap them up before it's too late!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
10 essentials you should always bulk buy in the Black Friday sales, to save money all year round
Make the most of the sales to stock up on these everyday household necessities
By Jullia Joson
-
Two air fryer buying mistakes our shopping expert warns you not to fall for this Black Friday
Make sure you don’t get caught out!
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The little home luxuries I only ever buy in the Black Friday sales
Including luxe Neom home fragrances and cosy season staples
By Holly Cockburn
-
10 essentials you should always bulk buy in the Black Friday sales, to save money all year round
Make the most of the sales to stock up on these everyday household necessities
By Jullia Joson
-
I've been preparing for Black Friday for months - and these are the little home luxuries I always wait to shop for in the sales (they're finally on offer!)
Including luxe Neom home fragrances and cosy season staples
By Holly Cockburn
-
Our favourite budget Christmas tree is at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday for just £16
Even with a tight budget, you don't need to scrimp on style
By Jullia Joson
-
This M&S lamp has sold out 5 times since its release and is currently on sale for Black Friday
Grab this bargain before it sells out for a sixth time!
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is Cyber Monday? Here’s all you need to know to bag the best deals
This is all you need to know about the online-exclusive discount shopping event that is Cyber Monday
By Sara Hesikova
-
Looking for the nearly sold-out Meaco Arete dehumidifier? These are the in-stock alternatives to shop today
The Meaco Arete dehumidifier is scarce on the ground, but we think these alternatives pack a punch
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Looking for a Meaco Arete dehumidifier? This is where you can find them in stock
Move fast – the highly rated Meaco Arete dehumidifier is selling out quickly
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
The Anthropologie sale has 25% off (nearly) everything right now - here's what we're buying this Black Friday
The Anthropologie sale is the event we've all been waiting for
By Holly Cockburn