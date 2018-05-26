It includes a pop-up bar for just £43!

The Bank Holiday weather forecast is about as changeable as Katy Perry’s hair-do at the moment. But we’re being optimistic at Ideal Home HQ – come rain or shine, we’ll be throwing a BBQ this weekend.

What’s more, we’ll be aiming to up our entertaining game with a few new garden accessories. And we have our eye on this bargain bar – part of the latest Morrisons garden furniture range. It’s just the thing for serving up pre-barbie beers, juices and fizz, and provides one more spot for peeps to perch at a garden party.

This clever two-in-one piece is a bar and ice bucket in one. The base has double-wall insulation so no matter how hot it gets, your drinks stay cool, and the whole piece has a weatherproof finish for when the inevitable storm arrives.

In store only: Keter Cool Bar, £43, Morrisons

You’ll find the Cool Bar in 400 stores nationwide, and it’s available until August.

That’s not the only statement piece Morrisons has up its (green) sleeve. This egg chair is uber trendy – and a fraction of the price of rival designs. Even Wilko can’t match this bargain, as its very similar version comes in £200.

In store only: Egg Chair, £150, Morrisons

It’s available in 130 stores for a limited time only – in fact, you’ve only got until this Tuesday 29th May to grab one. We know where we’re heading this weekend!

As reported earlier in the year, Morrisons is taking its homeware collection from strength to strength. You can also pick up all sorts of accessories for the garden in store, including these gorgeous cushions, lanterns, glassware and dinnerware.

Looks like there are plenty more reasons to shop at Morrisons this summer.