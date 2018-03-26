Pantone launches a new English Sparkling Wine paint colour

It is the perfect shade for wine lovers

How much do you love English Sparkling Wine? Well, now you can have it on the walls in your home.

Valspar has announced that it is teaming up with Laithwaite’s Wine and the Pantone Colour Institute, to release a brand new paint colour, English Sparkling, which is now available at B&Q stores nationwide.

Developed to conveys feelings of freshness and modernity, this fresh colour is inspired by one of the nation’s most awarded English Sparkling wines, Wyfold Vineyard Brut by Barbara Laithwaite.

English Sparkling has been formulated by the colour experts at Pantone and takes cues from the soft and creamy hues of sparkling wine, to create a subtle and stylishly elegant shade.

‘English Sparkling is more than just a new shade of Valspar paint. Like every bespoke colour we mix, it’s about eternalising a personal feeling, a moment in time, a memory. For us, this colour is reminiscent of a warm laughter-filled summer’s evening, enjoying an English Sparkling wine with close friends and family. We’re proud to be able to bring those moments to life with our paint colours, in homes and gardens,’ says Kasia Wiktorowicz, Marketing Communications Manager at Valspar.

‘As a universal language, color is a great way to communicate worldwide. We are honoured to be involved in the creation of this new unique off white shade, English Sparkling Laithwaite’s Wine. A colour of its time, the tasteful shade recognises and symbolises the growing prominence of the English Wine industry,’ explained Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

‘Just as Burgundy and Champagne are very well-known terms for colours it’s now time for English Quality Sparkling Wine to take centre stage. Creating an official colour is a great way of acknowledging the ever-growing popularity of the English wine industry around the world. Barbara Laithwaite’s Wyfold Vineyard Brut has long been a front-runner in the category, so it was the perfect fizz to inspire the definitive colour – and feels far more Spring-like than painting the town red,’ stated David Thatcher, CEO of Laithwaite’s Wine.

