Pearl and Daisy Lowe take the Mother’s Day Design Challenge

The two style icons share a close relationship, and we think that comes across in their approach to interior design. Let’s see how they got on…

Daisy wanted a chic and restful sanctuary for her London home. ‘This room is big and airy, and has beautiful big windows that I was very happy to dress,’ she says. ‘I felt it was really important that this be a real sacred space. Somewhere very calm and relaxing that I could just come into and completely switch off.’

To achieve this, Daisy settled on an elegant French-country look, with an iron bedstead, classic armchair and side table. She then used the window treatments to add personality by mixing pretty blue toile curtains and striped Roman blinds.

Pearl, meanwhile, took the opportunity to express her love of soft pink tones and the 1920s, mixing in boho-style pieces from the 1970s. ‘I’m into the Seventies,’ she tells us. ‘I love the Twenties, but I love how the Seventies copied the Twenties.’ At the windows, she’s chosen luxurious silk curtains with a clever thermal lining that helps to fill out the fabric while also keeping out draughts. ‘They look really scrumptious,’ Pearl enthuses.

Both rooms go to show that, whether your take on vintage is laid-back country or effortless glamour, choosing the right window treatment is key. Curtains and blinds have the power to transform the look and feel of a room completely, adding texture, colour and depth.