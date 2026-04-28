Very’s most stylish outdoor furniture is in its May bank holiday sale – these 6 bargain pieces will give your garden an instant glow up

In honour of the impending bank holiday, Very is hosting a sitewide bank holiday sale until 6 May, offering up to 40% off fashion, home and electronics - but it is these six garden furniture buys that I’m most excited for.

The best garden furniture can be pricey, which is why it’s helpful to wait for the sales to get the best deals - especially if you're putting your garden seating ideas together on a budget.

Whether you’re looking for a stylish garden sofa or a small-garden approved bistro set, these are the garden furniture highlights from the Very bank holiday sale that stood out to me the most.

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I rate the the Cancun Corner Set as it is small space approved! (Image credit: Very)

My standout deal is the Cancun Corner Set , which has been reduced from £699 to £489 because it looks so stylish and, at its sale price, is a great deal.

The set consists of a corner sofa and coffee table, making it perfect for small gardens and courtyards. It’s compact, ideal for slotting into the nooks of your garden, while its plush cushions and stunning rattan-effect design give the set an overall expensive look.

‘So nice, really good quality and very easy to put together, it took me about 30 minutes, no tools needed, just the allen key which is provided,’ said one review of the Cancun Corner Set.

‘I absolutely love this set. It's a solid metal base that's easy to put together, with firm beige cushions, not too big but perfect for 3 people comfortably. Def recommend,’ said another.

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With the Very bank holiday sale, you can secure everything you need for this weekend’s hosting. But in order to be summer-ready, I say shop now to avoid disappointment.

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