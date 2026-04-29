Habitat’s five-star egg BBQ is on sale and cheaper than Lidl and Aldi – you need to be quick as one size has already sold out

As the bank holiday is about to begin, I bring with me some very good news. Habitat’s five-star-rated Kamado BBQ is currently on sale, making it cheaper than both Aldi and Lidl right now.

It’s true that while Kamado BBQs are some of the best BBQs you can buy, they can also be the most expensive you can buy. Luckily for us, our favourite high street retailers have taken it upon themselves to make reliable alternatives, and based on their affordability and stellar reviews, it would seem Habitat is doing it best.

Recently, the Lidl egg BBQ and Aldi egg BBQ boasted extremely competitive prices, but with the Habitat Tabletop Kamado BBQ currently on sale, it’s cheaper than both budget supermarkets. Here’s why I think it’s a good choice for your summer barbecues.

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Habitat Habitat Mini Tabletop Kamado Charcoal Bbq Was £120, now £96 at Habitat Don't be fooled by this BBQs small size. It's perfect for smoking, searing, baking and grilling for four people. Habitat Habitat 54cm Kamado Charcoal Bbq £600 at Habitat At 77kg this is one weighty BBQ. But it is certainly worth it, catering to large gatherings of people without comprimising on flavour.

Habitat has three Kamado BBQs on sale, however right now, its 16" Ceramic Kamado BBQ is sold out, so if you’re looking for a large BBQ, why not check out B&Q’s Big Orange Egg or even Habitat’s £600 54cm Kamado Charcoal BBQ ?

Currently £96, down from £120, Habitat’s Mini Tabletop Kamado Charcoal BBQ is one of the cheapest I’ve seen this year. This is especially true when you consider that a table-top Big Green Egg (which, of course, a lot of high street egg BBQs take inspiration from) costs £925.

Habitat’s bargain tabletop Kamado BBQ is perfect for grilling for four people. Its small size means that you can even take it on the go with you, be that camping or beach trips. This BBQ uses charcoal fuel to smoke, bake, grill or sear with ease. Its statement egg shape and ceramic material ensure enhanced flavour every time.

One thing you need to know about egg BBQs is that they’re favoured by chefs on account of their ability to lock in flavour and moisture to ensure perfectly cooked food that wows your guests every time. The BBQ has adjustable air vents to allow you to control the temperature and adjust it for different meals.

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(Image credit: Habitat)

It’s also excellently reviewed, confirming for me that it is one of the better high street egg BBQs you can buy.

‘We bought this BBQ for summer as we wanted more of a wood-tasting BBQ. This BBQ did not disappoint! It is easy to use; once going, it keeps the heat very well. We are a family of 4, and it maintains its heat well until the very end of the day. I like that it is small enough to store and easy to clean out, too! Looking forward to using it again in the summer!’ said one.

‘This mini Kamado BBQ, although it is small, does just about fit a whole spatchcock chicken in and cooks to perfection. Temperature control is simple yet effective. Well worth paying that little bit extra for the quality over other cheaper metal BBQ’s, and with it being made from clay, it will not rust. I would highly recommend this to anyone from a novice to a BBQ pro,’ said another.

Plate up in style

Now you have the right BBQ, this stunning outdoor servingware will help your plate up in style at your next garden party.

If you want to break into the world of Kamado BBQs but don’t want to spend a fortune, I would definitely recommend the Habitat Tabletop BBQ as a starting point.

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