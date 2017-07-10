Spooky! The Pendle Witches’ former home is up for sale for £675,000

Take a look inside this fairytale farmhouse, brimming with magical charm

Deep in the heart of the Lancashire countryside sits an ancient farmhouse with a strong connection to some of the most famous witch trials in English history.

West Close Farm In Pendle Hill was once home to two of the most infamous Pendle Witches, Anne Whittle (aka Chaddox) and her daughter Anne Redferne. Both were executed in 1612, after being found guilty of witchcraft, along with eight others also accused of dabbling in dark magic.

Their former home is now for sale with Purple Bricks on Rightmove for £675,000, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to purchase a true piece of 17th-century English history.

The traditional stone-built farmhouse is laced with character and charm. You can just imagine the two Annes murmuring spells and creating potions here.

The cottage sits on three acres of land at the foot of Pendle Hill, on the edge of the quaint village of Higham. The current owners bought the property 13 years ago and have spent £60,000 renovating the cottage, in keeping with the original style.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, both with fireplaces and exposed ceiling beams. The kitchen has retained its original stone arched recess, and an original spiral stone staircase was recently uncovered, which leads to one of the four upstairs bedrooms, adding to the historical charm of the property. Wouldn’t a cauldron fit in perfectly?

A large conservatory has been added, with French doors and stunning views over the surrounding Lancashire countryside.

Step outside to discover the most modern addition to the house – a luxury hot tub that sits on the outdoor decking with equally fantastic views.

The property also boasts a stone outhouse, ideal for use as an annexe (or a broomstick cupboard), and stables. Access to the land is via a picturesque ford crossing, and a stream runs behind the property. This really is straight out of a fairytale!

If you can conjure up the cash, this is a unique and magical property to get your hands on.

