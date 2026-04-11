Strapped for space? This cute cottage delivers heaps of cosy, compact living inspo that proves that small can be beautiful

Taking on the renovation of a 300-year-old, three bedroom terraced cottage in north Cornwall is no mean feat. But Phil Smith, a celebrity hairstylist, and his wife Louise were determined to make this space their own and make the changes required to safeguard their new home for a further several hundred years.



Living here with their dogs Ralph and Smudge, they don't need oodles of space so the compact nature of the cottage instantly appealed. Add to that the fact that it boasts three perfectly proportioned bedrooms for visiting guests, and it has everything the couple needs.



Here, Phil talks us through the renovations that undertook as well as the decor they eventually decided on, to truly make this house their own.

'The theme is natural, not seaside cliché'

‘I realised early on that I didn’t want the usual seaside clichés; no blue and white stripes or shells everywhere! Instead, it feels natural and inviting, somewhere cosy to switch off and unwind.’

The two prints on the wall are by contemporary British artist David Shrigley. (Image credit: Future / Adam Carter)

‘I restored the original stonework around the chimney, kept the beautiful slate floors, and installed a wood burner. For me, it was about bringing the building alive again. I kept things natural. Even the sisal carpet on the steep cottage stairs stops Ralph and Smudge from slipping.'

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'Wood, stone and leather are hardwearing'

‘The stone flooring and leather sofa echo the cottage’s character and can stand up to the dogs’ claws. I added a new front door for a pop of colour, and stripped away the old pebble dash outside and reapplied lime render that follows the contours of the old stone underneath, so the house could breathe again. It’s made such a difference.’

'Plus, I love that it is eight steps from the sofa to the kitchen.'

'Café shutters grant light and privacy'

You can find similar chapel chairs for sale at eBay. (Image credit: Future / Adam Carter)

‘I spend time working at this table tucked into the bay window in the kitchen. The half-height shutters offer privacy without blocking light or views of the sky.’

'Reinstating the floor keeps the soul of the cottage intact'

'I reinstated the floor after we found the original Delabole slates had been simply laid into mud. It was making the whole cottage damp, so I lifted them, installed damp-proofing, insulation and underfloor heating, and re-laid them. This cottage is now ready for the next 200 years!’

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'Wonky walls and beamed ceilings add character'

‘We raised the ceilings upstairs by exposing the beams – the extra height creates an airiness, which is emphasised with a white paint finish. Everywhere I could, I kept period features and allowed raw materials to shine. I stripped back the original wooden floorboards, which adds warmth and character. Wall-mounted coat hooks are practical but keep the rooms feeling open.’

'Antique brass finishes create drama'

‘The en suite has the same dramatic colour palette as our bedroom, with rich chocolate tiles laid in a herringbone pattern. Textured natural stone wall tiles and brass fittings combine to create a luxurious sanctuary.’

'Heritage colours make a space cosy'

‘I used soft, muted tones throughout: lighter in the guest rooms, deeper and cosier where I spend more time. For our bedroom, we chose the softest velvet, linen and wool; it’s like a cosy cocoon.’

'Decluttering helps a room feel brighter'

‘I’m not a fan of clutter, so I don’t tend to need masses of storage. There are a few clever bedroom storage solutions, though, such as hidden cupboards tucked into the eaves upstairs and chests of drawers rather than bulky wardrobes in the bedrooms.’

'Our bedroom has a dormer window that gives the most amazing views in every direction. The view is like a painting, framed by the deep-toned colour palette inside.'

Every time I come through the door I smile, I feel very blessed I’ve had this dream come true.

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