7 autumn walks for dazzling seasonal colour

Enjoy crunching through leaves, mottled woodland sunshine and crisp fresh-air with these UK walks that are made for Autumn

Autumn walks are the perfect place to find a palette of colours waiting to be discovered across breath-taking landscapes. Discover picturesque woodlands of golden leaves, glistening blue lakes, and if you’re lucky some red squirrels along the way.

North

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, North Yorkshire



The sweeping landscape of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal is full of autumn colour at this time of year. National Trust ranger, Paul, is passionate about this part of the countryside and has designed a deer park walk through the estate which gives you the chance to see the deer rut as well as the beautiful rich autumn colours.

Visit now: Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden – Pauls deer park walk

Longshaw, Derbyshire



This landscape, jointly managed by the National Trust and RSPB, is special because of the diverse wildlife that thrives here. It is also perfect for some outdoor fun including walking, climbing, cycling and horse riding.

Visit now: Longshaw Burbage and the Eastern moors – red deer and edges walk

South

Brownsea Island, Dorset

Take in the rich reds of autumn amongst the habitats and wildlife. From the visitor centre, head across daffodil fields to the stunning coastal view-points. Move into the woodland towards the lily pond to spot red squirrels and other wildlife. Reaching the main track, discover ruins of the old brick vinery and finish back on church field by the old sweet chestnut tree.

Visit now: Brownsea Island – Rich reds of Brownsea walk

Ashridge, Hertfordshire

This route leads you through some of the most spectacular woodland and parkland at Ashridge. Every corner you turn or hill you climb will give you more breath-taking views of autumnal colour. The final stretch of the trail offers a stunning palette of colours provided by the beech, oak and lime trees, and if you have the time to climb the monument, the views of autumn splendour are dazzling. Lucky wildlife spotters may catch a glimpse of the resident muntjacs or fallow deer herds through the trees. In autumn the fallow deer are particularly active as the bucks are busy trying to attract during the rut.

Visit now: Ashridge Estate – Autumn Colour Trail walk

East

Felbrigg, Norfolk



The Great Wood on the Felbrigg estate is full of interesting fungi in the autumn. Don’t spend too much time inspecting the ground through and look up to see the bright copper leaves of the Victory V Beeches. It’s worth taking a detour (at point 6 on the route) down Lion’s Mouth in autumn, the route feels like you are walking into the jaws of a lion with the tunnel of colour provided by the trees.

Visit now: Felbrigg Hall – Church and Ice house walk

Ickworth, Suffolk



A walk through the woodland around Ickworth offers an assortment of autumnal colours, from the view back to the house, the walled garden, and the parkland oaks. You’ll have the chance to spot a herd of deer roaming across the estate and maybe hear a large stag in the woods as the seasonal deer rut begins. It’s also the best time for spotting woodland fungi. The trees full of berries are ideal for birds and small mammals preparing to hibernate.

Visit now: Ickworth – South pleasure grounds walk

West

South Snowdonia, Gwynedd

This is a great waterside walk, taking you alongside the turbulent River Gamlan and past the magnificent Rhaeadr Ddu waterfalls. They look different every time you visit, depending on rainfall, weather and autumn light.

Visit now: Rhaeadr Ddu and Coed Ganllwyd walk

What better excuse do you need to go out and connect with such a beautiful kaleidoscope of colour.