William Morris homeware is everywhere right now – but these are the 4 best collections to shop right now

There’s something about September that feels like the new year, a fresh beginning, and in my book, that means it’s the perfect time to refresh your home. And if you were a little stuck for ideas, may I suggest William Morris?

William Morris prints have been absolutely everywhere this year. I've lost count of the number of brands that have dropped Morris & Co homeware collaborations, making it easier than ever to use William Morris prints in a kitchen, in a living room or a bedroom.

These classic prints were once reserved for wallpapers and curtains, but the range of high street collections has made it easier than ever to add a touch of Morris & Co to your home. However, with everyone from Habitat to M&S championing a Morris & Co collection, I've rounded up the very best versions that have taken the iconic prints and turned them into gorgeous, lust-worthy pieces.

1. Habitat

If you're after furniture in a Morris & Co pattern, Habitat is the place to go. Habitat this month Habitat has been one of the most successful brands to transform William Morris’ designs into stunning, yet affordable, modern pieces, and their current Habitat x Morris & Co collection is an explosion of rich, bold tones.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

The brand dropped its first collaboration last year, which included the sellout Merton Sunflower Armchair , which our Deputy Editor Rebecca managed to snap up. In the most recent Morris & Co x Habitat collection, the classic prints have been given a colourful, Jazz Age spin.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Merton Sunflower Fabric Armchair £550 at Habitat This stunning chair looks just as good in person, and is a great way to introduce William Morris prints to your home if you naturally shy from bold colours. Habitat X Morris & Co. Cane Ceramic Table Lamp - Blue £60 at Habitat Habitat have a stunning range of William Morris-inspired lamps and this is a perfect example. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat & Morris & Co. Sunflower Chenille Throw - 125x150cm £32 at Habitat Red hues are going to be huge this autumn, so why not embrace the trend and snuggle up with this cosy throw?

2. M&S

M&S has fast become one of the best places to buy William Morris bedding . Working exclusively with William Morris at Home to create these stunning sets, this bedding is an easy way to give your bedroom a luxe look.

(Image credit: M&S x William Morris at Home)

M&S has long been known for being one of the best places to buy bedding due to its quality linen, and the William Morris collection is no exception. All the William Morris bedding is made with 100% cotton with a 220 thread count. They are also made with a sateen weave for a luxurious, smooth feel.

William Morris At Home Pure Cotton Sateen Leicester Bedding Set From £70 at M&S I love the reversible aspect of this set which means you can enjoy two stunning patterns. William Morris At Home Pure Cotton Sateen Rose Bedding Set From £70 at M&S This is my favourite set from the collection. It's colourful and romantic, whilst leaning into the luxe look of the collaboration. William Morris At Home Velvet Leicester Fringed Cushion £58 at M&S I soft furnishing such as this cushion will add a subtle, yet effective, pop of William Morris to your home.

3. Hillarys

Via your windows is still a classic way to introduce William Morris to your home, and the Hillarys x V&A William Morris Collection has made doing this through blinds and curtains more accessible. Working with the V&A, the collection features a range of William Morris’ most iconic prints reimagined in fresh colours.

(Image credit: Hillarys)

The official collection launches on 30 September, and I’ve been lucky enough to see a sneak peek of the beautiful designs on the horizon. If you’re looking for a fresh pair of curtains or blinds, I suggest you look no further.

4. Swfyt

The Swyft x Morris & Co collection is another great choice if you’re looking for furniture. The Swyft collection carries a more premium price tag than the Habitat offerings, but they make some of the best sofas available on the market.

(Image credit: Swyft)

They have given the Morris & Go nature-inspired prints a contemporary twist by pairing them with their classic modular sofa and beds. Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has added one of the ottomans, Storage 03 from Swyft in the fruit pattern, to her bedroom and was stunned by the generous size and gorgeously bright pattern.

Where is your favourite place to shop William Morris designs? Let us know if we've missed out one of your favourite collaborations from this year.