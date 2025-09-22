William Morris homeware is everywhere right now – but these are the 4 best collections to shop right now
If you're a fan of the Arts and Crafts designer, you won't want to miss these collabs
There’s something about September that feels like the new year, a fresh beginning, and in my book, that means it’s the perfect time to refresh your home. And if you were a little stuck for ideas, may I suggest William Morris?
William Morris prints have been absolutely everywhere this year. I've lost count of the number of brands that have dropped Morris & Co homeware collaborations, making it easier than ever to use William Morris prints in a kitchen, in a living room or a bedroom.
These classic prints were once reserved for wallpapers and curtains, but the range of high street collections has made it easier than ever to add a touch of Morris & Co to your home. However, with everyone from Habitat to M&S championing a Morris & Co collection, I've rounded up the very best versions that have taken the iconic prints and turned them into gorgeous, lust-worthy pieces.
1. Habitat
If you're after furniture in a Morris & Co pattern, Habitat is the place to go. Habitat this month Habitat has been one of the most successful brands to transform William Morris’ designs into stunning, yet affordable, modern pieces, and their current Habitat x Morris & Co collection is an explosion of rich, bold tones.
The brand dropped its first collaboration last year, which included the sellout Merton Sunflower Armchair, which our Deputy Editor Rebecca managed to snap up. In the most recent Morris & Co x Habitat collection, the classic prints have been given a colourful, Jazz Age spin.
2. M&S
M&S has fast become one of the best places to buy William Morris bedding. Working exclusively with William Morris at Home to create these stunning sets, this bedding is an easy way to give your bedroom a luxe look.
M&S has long been known for being one of the best places to buy bedding due to its quality linen, and the William Morris collection is no exception. All the William Morris bedding is made with 100% cotton with a 220 thread count. They are also made with a sateen weave for a luxurious, smooth feel.
3. Hillarys
Via your windows is still a classic way to introduce William Morris to your home, and the Hillarys x V&A William Morris Collection has made doing this through blinds and curtains more accessible. Working with the V&A, the collection features a range of William Morris’ most iconic prints reimagined in fresh colours.
The official collection launches on 30 September, and I’ve been lucky enough to see a sneak peek of the beautiful designs on the horizon. If you’re looking for a fresh pair of curtains or blinds, I suggest you look no further.
4. Swfyt
The Swyft x Morris & Co collection is another great choice if you’re looking for furniture. The Swyft collection carries a more premium price tag than the Habitat offerings, but they make some of the best sofas available on the market.
They have given the Morris & Go nature-inspired prints a contemporary twist by pairing them with their classic modular sofa and beds. Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has added one of the ottomans, Storage 03 from Swyft in the fruit pattern, to her bedroom and was stunned by the generous size and gorgeously bright pattern.
The Swyft sofa is Ideal Home's best-rated modular sofa and is drenched in the stunning willow pattern. I can't stop thinking about it.
Where is your favourite place to shop William Morris designs? Let us know if we've missed out one of your favourite collaborations from this year.
