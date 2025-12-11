If you’ve been wondering how to put up Christmas lights without marking your windows, wonder no more, as I have an insider trick to share with you. Instead of sticky tape, a suction cup can hang your twinkling lights invisibly, leaving no marks behind - and you can pick up a pack of 30 for less than £7.99 on Amazon .

Your Christmas decorating ideas are seldom complete without your favourite Christmas lights. Whether you use them to frame your windowsills or around a doorway, one thing we all want to avoid is the marks left behind by sticky tape.

If you want to take the best Christmas lights to the next level, using suction cups or command clips to fix them to windows or a wall is a great way to achieve a professional look.

The Mini Christmas Light Suction Cups (£7.99 at Amazon) are designed to fix straight onto your window via suction. The front of the cup has a clear slit in the centre, so it can hold the wire of your fairy lights. These handy cups are clear, making them almost invisible when fixed to a window, meaning your lighting will have a magical, free-standing look.

These suction cups are designed for use on ceramic, window, mirror, glass, metal, or fibreglass surfaces; however, you should clean and dry the area first before installing. Reviews praise these cups for being surprisingly strong and perfect for fixing your lighting ideas to your windows.

However, if you’re planning on fixing your Christmas lights to the walls or other non-slick or smooth surfaces, these suction cups are not always the best fit, so you should try the Command Clips for Hanging Christmas Decorations and Fairy Lights (£3.96 at Amazon) which promise damage-free hanging whilst using an adhesive to fix the hooks to the wall, for extra security.

Like the suction cups, these Command Clips also have a transparent design, which makes them perfect for hanging Christmas lights or small decorations. Once the time comes to take down your decorations, these clips leave behind no sticky adhesive, preventing damage to your walls and making them renter-friendly, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

‘I used these Command Mini Decorating Clips to hang cluster lights around my front door, and they worked way better than I expected. The clips are tiny and practically invisible once the lights are up, which keeps everything looking clean and intentional. The adhesive strips stuck firmly to my painted doorframe even in colder weather, and none of the clips slipped or popped off while I was arranging the lights,’ said one review.

‘What I love most is the damage-free removal, no peeling paint, no sticky residue, just a clean surface afterwards. The pack comes with plenty of clips and extra strips, so I had enough to space the lights exactly how I wanted. If you’re decorating with lightweight string or cluster lights, these are a super easy, reliable solution. Would definitely buy again.’

If you want your festive lights to look sleek and professional, clear suction cups or command clips are one of the best ways to hang Christmas lights. You don’t have to worry about damage or seeing pieces of unsightly tape, making this a winning solution in our books.