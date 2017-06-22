Summer sales 2017: The best offers from John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, Argos and more

We’ve picked out the best buys from the summer sales on now. Plastic at the ready shoppers…

The summer sales are currently in full swing, so it’s time to snap up those big ticket buys you’ve had your eye on – at a bargain price. Before the offers bonanza that is Black Friday 2017, the summer sales are the biggest shopping event. They’re packed full of discounts, offers and flash sales from all your favourite homes, gardens and interiors brands.

Here’s our round up of the best discounts and offers not to be missed.

John Lewis Summer Clearance

Our high street hero, John Lewis is always a great place to pick up a bargain during sales, whether it be own-brand furniture or famous branded accessories and electrical equipment. Here are the highlights of what is currently in the sale:

Bedroom Furniture – up to 50% off including beds, mattresses, wardrobes and beside tables.

Deals for Televisions – up to £150 off Panasonic, Sony Bravia & Samsung.

Garden Furniture discounts – up to 70% off including dining sets, sofas and accessories.

We have our eye on this striking acacia wood set (below). Designed to look like a leaf, the table is a real style statement for the garden this summer!

Buy Now:Leaf 4 Seater Table and Chairs Set, (was £799) now £599

Argos The Big Saaale!

The superstore has everything at the click of a button, delivered in record time… what more could you possibly want? ‘A bargain’ you say? Don’t miss ‘The Big Saaale!’ to save the pennies while you stock up on homewares. Here are our highlights of the deals currently on offer at Argos:

Living room furniture – up to 30% off including coffee tables, bookcases, entertainment units and sideboards

Children’s furniture – up to 25% including beds, toy boxes and beanbag

Buy Now: Home Bunk Bed, (was £249.99) now £199.99

Wayfair Summer Sale

The online emporium that has just about everything you could wish for now has huge savings. With offers of up to 30% off bedroom, living room, outdoor furniture, it’s a great place to look for a bargain. The sale also extends to kitchen, dining and cookware. Wayfair’s best deals include:

Summer Special Outdoor Sheds – up to 30%

Summer Sale Lighting – up to 45%

Our favourite buy for summer garden parties has to be the garden table below, with 30% off. This fabulous all-weather design is a great addition to any BBQ, giving you extra room for food preparation and storage. As the trend for making the outdoors the new indoors grows, this couldn’t be more perfect – it’s essentially a kitchen butcher’s block for the garden.

Buy Now: Norfolk Leisure BBQ Bar Table, (was £299) now £207.99

The Habitat Sale

The effortlessly hip high-street store has some fantastic deals lined up in the summer sale, allowing you to give your home a designer makeover without the designer price tag. Here are the best offers to take a look at;

Sofas and Armchairs –up to 50% off.

Buy Now: Spencer Navy 2 Seater Velvet Sofa, (was £1,900) now £950

Rugs – up to 30% off.

Buy Now: Kato Pile Rug, (was £120) now £72

Home accessories – up to 50% off including mirrors, clocks, vases and storage.

Marks and Spencer

This is not just any sale, this is the M&S sale. As they’re always one to offer discounts when you spend over a certain amount on homeware, we like to keep an eye on what these guys have on offer. We’ve picked out the current deals not to be missed:

Garden Furniture – up to 40% off.

Buy Now: Melrose Corner Sofa, (was £1099) now £879.20

Buy Now: Geo Mosaic Fire Pit, (was £299) now £179.40

We’re always on the look out for the best sales, offers and deals each week – so check back in with us to see what’s hot!