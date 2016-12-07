…the website formerly known as Housetohome.co.uk

Hello! Welcome to Idealhome.co.uk, our new home online with all the decorating and interior design inspiration you need.

Eagle-eyed users will see that we’ve had a bit of makeover. Formerly Housetohome, we’ve dusted ourselves off, spruced up and re-launched as Idealhome.co.uk.

But don’t panic, we’ve still got everything you need for creating a home you’ll love, we’ve just made everything a lot prettier and easier for you to use.

So, what can you expect from the new site? Pop the kettle on and let us show you around…

Ideas and inspiration for every room in your house

We have design ideas and schemes for every style and budget. Choose your room, find your style and create your dream home with our inspirational images and guides. You might want to get started with our bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen channels.

House tours

Love exploring real homes? You’ve come to the right place. We go behind the front doors of homes up and down the country (and sometimes around the world), finding out how owners and renters created their perfect place to live.

Project planning advice

If you’re tackling something big, don’t start work without us. From designing a room to choosing the right flooring and getting the finishing touches just right, we’ve got the guide for you.

News and views

Home design junkie? We hear you. Find out the latest news from the world of interiors, spot new trends, step inside celebrity and quirky homes and read comment and analysis about your favourite topic.

Happy browsing!