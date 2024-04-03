Ideal Home Kitchen Award Winners 2024 – our expert editors showcase the very best in kitchen design

At Ideal Home we're obsessed with kitchens, which is why we always look forward to our annual Ideal Home Kitchen Awards. It gives us the chance to see the latest designs and innovations from some of our favourite brands, as well as discover new brands to add to our inspiration boards.

The Ideal Home Kitchen Awards 2024 didn't disappoint, with a wealth of lust-worthy kitchen ideas, appliances and products. Whatever the size or style of your kitchen, this year's entries have something to offer everyone, and choosing the winners was a real treat for our expert editors when it came to judging.

The Ideal Home Kitchen Award winners 2024

From worktops and flooring to appliances of all sizes, Ideal Home's panel of expert judges has picked the best of the best when it comes to all things kitchen.

The Judges

Heather Young Ideal Home's Editor in Chief Heather has worked for Ideal Home for over 16 years, joining the team as Deputy Interiors Editor in charge of kitchen makeovers for the magazine. Before joining Ideal Home she was the Houses Editor on Kitchens, Bedrooms & Bathrooms magazine, where she hunted down the very best homes and kitchen projects to photograph for each issue of the magazine. As well as talent scouting the best interiors, Heather has finished her own kitchen renovation last year so has hands-on experience when it comes to designing a kitchen.

Holly Cockburn Holly graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature from The University of Birmingham in 2020, and immediately joined the editorial team at Howdens where her love for writing about interiors blossomed. She joined the Ideal Home team last year, and is our resident kitchen design expert, tracking down the best ideas and offering advice on everything from kitchen layouts and colour trends to storage tricks and buying know-how.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home Ginevra has been Ideal Home magazine's Deputy Editor since 2021 and has two decades of experience writing for interior magazines both as in-house staff and freelance. As she's a very keen cook, she naturally loves anything to do with kitchens, from the decor choices available and clever storage solutions to trying out new appliances and discovering new can't-live-without gadgets. She's overseen thousands of kitchen features in her time at Ideal Home yet she never tires of seeing of the latest innovations and designs so judging the awards this year was a total treat.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Molly is the E-commerce Editor for Ideal Home covering kitchen appliances, which means she spends a lot of time testing out the latest and greatest products to sit on your kitchen countertops. She now covers large and small appliance content, including air fryers and slow cookers, as well as cookware and cleaning products. She often spends time at the Future test facility in Reading testing the latest launches.

Ideal Home's Kitchen of the Year Winner: Olive & Barr

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Olive & Barr's Handmade Shaker kitchen is a real stunner. Not only does it nail a perfect kitchen colour scheme with its characterful combination of blush pink and coral, but it also nails a laidback look that's perfect for an open-plan space where you don't want the functional cooking space to overwhelm or dominate. ‘With its chic looks and brilliant use of colour, this gorgeous kitchen is the ideal family space,' says Heather Young. We'd love to be sat at one of those bar stools right now!

Highly commended: Wickes Natura; Shaker, John Lewis of Hungerford

Best Classic Kitchen Range Winner: Howdens

(Image credit: Howdens)

The Bridgemere Kitchen in Linen from Howdens boasts luxe looks at an affordable price. 'Linen shades are having a moment,' says Heather. 'Offering a warmer, more inviting option than classic white.' To emphasise the classic feel, the shaker style doors in their versatile linen shade also have a grained finish. Use this range to create your island of dreams – we love the way the curved doors on this island design give the whole space a smart, tailored feel.

Highly commended: Chester kitchen, Wickes

Best Modern Kitchen Range Winner: Wren

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

The Milano Japandi kitchen from Wren is all about understated elegance, and the beauty of natural materials which works perfect for modern kitchen ideas. 'I love this modern take on the Japandi style, and the of-the-minute luxe look ribbed finish,' says Holly Cockburn, Content Editor on Ideal Home.

Highly Commended: Costina by Symphony

Best Use of Colour Winner: Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

Magnet's hand-painted kitchen in Burlington Red, Chalk Blush and Harvest is a wonderful celebration of colour. 'On paper the mix of shades in this kitchen by Magnet is a lot, but we love the joyful combination of red, pink and yellow,' says Heather. 'It's a perfect example of how being brave with colour will pay off. This room has such a happy vibe, and shows how colour can totally transform a functional space, instantly injecting it with character and personality.'

Best Kitchen Flooring Winner: Ted Todd

(Image credit: Ted Todd)

Furrow from the Warehouse collection at Ted Todd is a gorgeously warm engineered oak that boasts lots of character thanks to its natural characteristics including knots and colour variation. It's a versatile floor that'll work in any space, from spacious country kitchens to minimalist, invisible kitchen spaces. 'This luxe range features so much choice, from pattern to plank size, all with a 30-year guarantee,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Ideal Home's Deputy Editor.

Highly commended: Amtico Décor X National Trust luxury vinyl tile collection

'One Small Step' for Sustainability Winner: Wren

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

Sustainability continues to be a big focus in interiors, and at Ideal Home we're always looking to shine a spotlight on brands who are making positive changes. 'Wren Kitchens just made the switch to using water-based paints on its entire range,' says Heather. 'So you can now choose from over 2,000 solvent-free shades.' This means that making a more sustainable choice when choosing a new kitchen is easier for everyone.

Best Kitchen Worktop Winner: Cullifords

(Image credit: Cullifords)

Choosing the right worktop is a vital design decision when transforming your kitchen, and there are so many to choose from. The judges were seduced by Culliford's Fusion Green quartzite. ‘With its hint of green veining, this stone is a warmer, softer alternative to a traditional marble look. We love it combined with an on-trend sage green kitchen – classic looks with a modern finish,’ says Ginevra.

Highly commended: Laminam Diamond series

Best Kitchen Tap Winner: Caple

(Image credit: Caple)

The Ember Bridge tap from Caple caught the eye of the judges, thanks to its versatile design. '‘This standout tap design is cleverly customisable, so it’s great if you want to tailor your tap to your kitchen scheme. The main body comes in a matt black while the tap’s accents, including the cog-style handles, spout end and base rings, can be chosen to match or contrast in black, copper or gold colourways,’ says Holly Cockburn.

Best Hot Water Tap Winner: Pronteau

(Image credit: Pronteau)

A boiling water tap is a great investment for your kitchen, and there are some great designs to choose from. Coming out top of the entries in this category is the Pronteau Scandi-X. ‘Available in white, black or grey with FSC-approved beechwood handles, this super-chic design brings new style options to the classic hot water tap,’ says Molly Cleary, who knows a thing or two when it comes to the best models out there.

Highly commended: Wodar Luxe deck-mounted boiling water and filter tap with pull-out hose

Best Kitchen Retailer Winner: Smile Kitchens

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens)

This is a new category introduced this year to our Kitchen Awards, to recognise great service. ‘While for some a visit to a showroom is a must when buying a new kitchen, you might reconsider if the trade-off for an online service is a more affordable price,' says Heather Young. 'Smile Kitchens offers a complete end-to-end service, from a full design consultation with free samples, to an immersive 3D plan so you can truly visualise the look. What’s more, Smile never asks for a deposit and you only pay upon delivery of your new kitchen.’

Genius Kitchen Innovation Winner: RAK Ceramics

(Image credit: RAK Ceramics)

A hidden hob opens up all sorts of design possibilities in the kitchen! CookingRak from Rak Ceramics is a brilliant kitchen solution, helping to blur the line between cooking and living space. ‘This futuristic design combines a sleek porcelain worktop with a concealed induction hob underneath. Once you’re done with cooking, you’d never know that the hob existed. Genius,' says Ginevra.

Highly commended: Accessible kitchens from Wren

Best Small Space Design Solution Winner: La Cornue

(Image credit: La Cornue)

For those after a design classic but in a compact kitchen space, La Cornue's Castel 60 is the answer you've been looking for. ‘Those with small kitchens need not compromise if they still long for a range cooker. This handsome model is only 60cm wide, comes in 40 colourways and has a choice of 16 trim options,’ says Holly Cockburn.

Highly Commended: Abode Synchronist collection

Must-have Large Appliance Winner: Stoves

(Image credit: Stoves)

Stoves Deluxe collection features a brilliantly clever zoneless induction system that can fit up to six pans which will make cooking for a crowd a breeze, plus it looks the business, too. ‘This hardworking option for busy families comes in loads of colours. Plus the whole cooktop is one single induction surface to make cooking as easy as possible,’ says judge Molly Cleary.

Highly commended: Aga Era; Tela 900 cooker hood from Caple

Must-have Small Appliance Winner: Sage

(Image credit: Sage)

Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor, coffee lover and kitchen awards judge Molly Cleary has used Sage's Barista Touch Impress to make her perfect brew and was super impressed (we also awarded it five stars in our product review). ‘This is the ultimate bean-to-cup coffee machine. I personally tested it for our best bean to cup coffee machines buyer’s guides and gave it top marks.’

Highly commended: Espresso coffee machine with grinder, Smeg

Must-have Cookware Winner: ProCook

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook's cast iron range impressed all our judges who are always on the hunt for the best saucepans, especially Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Ginevra Benedetti. '‘This category was such an easy one to judge,' says Ginevra. 'I have one of these casserole dishes and simply love cooking with it. It’s just so versatile, perfect for all hobs and in the oven, too. Plus they’re heaps more affordable than some other well-known brands. I can’t recommend them enough.’

With such a high calibre of entries this year, we can't wait to see what 2025 brings!