Ideal Home Bathroom Award Winners 2024 - the very best in bathroom design chosen by our expert editors

As a room that we spend time every day in, it's safe to say that the Ideal Home team are obsessed with making our bathroom designs as chic and functional as possible. We always look forward to seeing what the Ideal Home Bathroom Awards bring in terms of the latest designs, innovative products and of course eco-friendly designs. We're all about making our homes work for us - our lives are busy so a space like a bathroom has to be super functional, but also pretty enough to relax in.

The Ideal Home Bathroom Awards 2024 embodied everything we look for in showstopping bathroom ideas, from taps and tubs through to showers and surfaces. We've got every element of a bathroom design covered to help inspire your dream wash space. Choosing the winners was a challenge for our expert editors but a joy all the same.

The Ideal Home Bathroom Award winners 2024

From bathroom tiles to basins, Ideal Home's expert panel of judges has carefully selected the very best bathroom features to make your space complete. Whether you're looking to create a sleek modern bathroom idea or prefer to stick to a traditional scheme, there's something for everyone.

The Judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked for Ideal Home for over 16 years since her first job on the team sourcing bathroom and kitchen makeovers for the magazine. In that time, Heather has renovated five bathrooms herself, and knows exactly what to look out for.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home magazine Ginevra has been Ideal Home magazine's Deputy Editor since 2021 and has two decades of experience writing for interior magazines both as in-house staff and freelance. She has overseen thousands of bathroom features in her time at Ideal Home and knows exactly what to look for in an impressive and practical design.

Holly Cockburn, Ideal Home Content Editor, Ideal Home Holly graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature from The University of Birmingham in 2020, and immediately joined the editorial team at Howdens where her love for writing about interiors blossomed. She joined the Ideal Home team last year and is our resident bathroom design expert, tracking down the best ideas and offering advice on everything from bathroom layouts and colour trends to storage tricks and buying know-how.

Ali Lovett Houses Editor, Ideal Home Ali Lovett sources the reader homes and kitchen and bathroom makeovers for Ideal Home magazine. She has a keen eye for design, and can spot a gorgeous room a mile off.

Bathroom of the year winner: Clearwater Interiors

(Image credit: Clearwater)

If you're a lover of a long soak and want to create a true sanctuary to relax in, you can't go wrong with Clearwater Interior's AW23 Bathroom Collection. With sleek ergonomic baths and barely-there shower enclosures, this collection will be a pleasure to use and is incredibly easy on the eye. ‘This luxe bathroom range from Clearwater Interiors delivers the ultimate spa-like experience at home, with an important focus on eco credentials and sustainability front and centre, says Heather Young.

Best classic bathroom range winner: Symphony

(Image credit: Symphony)

A good bathroom design is one that stands the test of time, which will certainly be the case with Symphony's Amalfi fitted bathroom. The Shaker doors are a classic option that will make a wash space feel homely and warm - ideal for a family bathroom. To give the design a modern edge, simply add some brushed brass handles and you'll have an enduring yet chic space. 'The matt finish on the surfaces of Symphony's Amalfi fitted bathroom Range gives the traditional Shaker-style design a modern twist,' adds Heather.

Highly commended: Butler & Rose Darcy range

Best modern bathroom range winner: Utopa

(Image credit: Utopia)

Utopia's Qube range of contemporary bathroom storage solutions in an on-trend colour palette instantly caught the eye of the judges. ‘The designs are wall-hung or freestanding to offer maximum versatility and create a feeling of spaciousness. Plus the clever matt finish reduces fingerprint marks, too,’ says Ginevra Benedetti.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Combining space-saving design with minimal-fuss doors is the perfect combination for a modern bathroom.

Best use of colour winner: Bagnodesign

(Image credit: Bagnodesigns)

Bagnodesign's Monroe countertop basin is a real style statement. 'Available in eight shades, including this gorgeous green, this elegant basin is ideal for adding a focal point in any bathroom,' says Ideal Home's Houses Editor Ali Lovett. 'I love the fact it also comes in metallic finishes – Gold, Matt Gold, Copper, Platinum and Platinum Matt – for that extra flash of glam.’ It has us dreaming of Mediterranean summers, which is really all the escapism you could ask for in a bathroom design.

Best bathroom surface winner: Multipanel

(Image credit: Multipanel)

The Ideal Home panel is all in agreement when it comes to favouring fuss-free decor that looks exceptional but makes renovating simple. Multipanel's The Tile Collection completely fits the bill. It looks like tile but performs like a panel, meaning it can be applied in one fell swoop taking the hassle out of grouting (and cleaning grout, no less). ‘This ingenious panelling takes all of the faff out of achieving a super-stylish look,' says Holly Cockburn

Highly Commended: Cullifords Calacatta Viola Marble

Best bathroom tap winner: Perrin & Rowe

(Image credit: Perrin & Rowe)

A tap is like the jewellery of a bathroom design. The small details make all of the difference and choosing a chic yet ergonomic tap is a surprisingly difficult task. Perrin & Rowe's Armstrong Collection makes this decision simple. ‘The choice of finishes available in this elegant and timeless collection means you can easily find a look to suit your style,' adds Heather Young.

Highly Commended: Bagnodesign; Crosswater Folie

Best basin winner: BC Designs

(Image credit: BC Designs)

Why choose a simple basin if you could have the Copper Verdigris Basin from BC Designs? Whether it's to turn a small WC into a treasure trove of colour or to revamp a main bathroom, a statement basin does all of the work. ‘If you want to inject some personality and colour into what is normally a rather white, sterile space, you can’t go wrong with this elegant basin. Copper is a huge trend for bathrooms right now and its natural patina is only going to get better with age,' recommends Ginevra Benedetti.



Highly Commended: RAK Ceramics

Best showerhead winner: JTP

(Image credit: JTP)

Make showering a real treat, and factor a standout showerhead into your shower idea. 'Looking more like a spotlight than a traditional showerhead, this modern, eye-catching design is perfect for elevating your bathroom scheme. The Lumen showerhead from JTP gives a concentrated spa-like jet and comes in a choice of finishes, including Brushed Brass (shown here), Brushed Black and Brushed Bronze, making it a versatile choice,' says Ali.

Best shower enclosure winner: Lakes Showering Spaces

(Image credit: Lakes Showering Spaces)

You don't have to have a walk-in shower to create a luxury shower experience, and the Wave collection from Lakes Showering Spaces proves just that, with its versatile and eye-catching range of shower enclosures. ‘Even though by their very nature, corner enclosures are tucked away to make the most of a small bathroom space, the brass finish of this Wave corner enclosure from Lakes Showering ensures this design stands out and feels luxe,’ says Holly Cockburn.

Highly Commended: Halo shower tray and The Bardo walk-in shower panel from Clearwater Interiors

Bathroom retailer of the year winner: Wickes

(Image credit: Wickes)

A one-stop shop with clear, fuss-free planning advice is all you need when it comes to renovating a bathroom. Wickes provides exactly that. Not only do they have a fantastic selection of products to kit out your space but their in-house experts will help guide you through the process too. ‘It can be really hard to know where to start when planning a bathroom revamp, but the free design consultation at Wickes will give you plenty of inspiration,’ says Ali Lovett.



Highly Commended: Drench

Best bathroom tiles winner: Ca' Pietra

(Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Bathroom designs that remind us of sunnier climes are always a hit with the Ideal Home team, and the Reform Composite Stone tiles from Ca'Pietra have a handmade look that mean your bathroom tiles will make your washroom feel like a Mediterranean getaway. 'As well as being made from 60% recycled stone, this classic brick-style tile, in colours from Salmon Pink to Mint, is so versatile that you can lay it in any pattern to suit your bathroom design. The variation in tones creates real depth and interest. I’ve seen them in fashion brand Rixo’s flagship store in London and they’re beautiful in real life!' adds Heather.

'One Small Step' award for sustainability winner: Neat

(Image credit: Neat)

Cleaning products that smell just as good as they look (and get the job done) are bound to make daily chores that little bit more enjoyable. Neat's products come in stainless steel bottles that you can reuse with their dilutable refills, so you can reduce your household's single-use plastic. ‘I’ve been a fan of Neat’s cleaning products since they were launched and I use this shower cleaner daily. The spray delivers a fine mist of deliciously scented solution that is easily replenished using the brand’s dilutable refills in teeny glass bottles,' explains Ginevra. Their daily shower cleaner is a firm team favourite.

Highly Commended: Suri

Genius bathroom innovation winner: Triton

(Image credit: Triton Showers)

Our homes are becoming increasingly tech-focussed as time goes on but one room that might still be lacking is a bathroom. Triton's innovative ENVi Electric Shower has a sleek digital display, allowing you to create personalised profiles with cost consumption breakdowns of water usage. ‘As a mum of teens, anything that can encourage them to think about our water usage is a winner in my eyes. We all share one shower at home, so having different user settings is another genius feature that is perfect for families,' Heather explains.

Highly Commended: Proof Vision

With such amazing entries this year, we can't wait to see what 2025 brings for the bathroom awards!