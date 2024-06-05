Ideal Home Garden Award winners 2024 – we celebrate the brands and products that are leading the way right now

To celebrate our love of all things garden, this year Ideal Home launched the Ideal Home Garden Awards 2024, to shine a spotlight on the garden products, innovations and clever designs that really deliver.

With a large array of carefully selected categories, ranging from small garden solutions and outdoor dining kit, to clever garden tools and landscaping options, Ideal Home's expert judges were looking for products that offer great value for money, look great, with well-considered design, are of high quality and are built to last and boast brilliantly useful features.

So without further ado, let's announce the worthy winners.

Ideal Home Garden Award winners 2024

Best outdoor sofa winner: Garden Trading

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

The perfect outdoor sofa is an essential when spending time in the garden, whether relaxing with a cuppa or entertaining guests. The judges loved the Porthallow sofa from Garden Trading, thanks to its smart design that offers a timeless look that will last.

'This large corner sofa is the ultimate in outdoor style. Super comfy and hardwearing, it's a great design that can be used year-round, outdoors and in,' says Jenny McFarlane, Ideal Home's Senior Digital Editor.

'It's an investment, but I think this FSC-certified acacia wood garden sofa makes a classic addition to any outside space,' says Amy Lockwood, Ecommerce Editor on Ideal Home, who knows her stuff when it comes to the best outdoor furniture. 'There's also a wide range of coordinating Porthallow outdoor furniture available to create your ideal outdoor living area.'

Highly commended: Cannes two-seater sofa from Bridgman

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best shade solution winner: George Home

(Image credit: George Home)

Whilst we're all craving a sunshine-filled summer, it comes with the need to factor in garden shade solutions to escape the heat of the sun. 'Gazebos aren't always the most stylish items, but this George Home metal gazebo bucks the trend, offering shade as well as an attractive outdoor focal point,' says Amy.

'I've been on the lookout for a garden shade option and this one from George Home ticks all the boxes. It's smart, is a generous size and has moveable fabric sunshines so you can adjust it depending on the conditions and how much sun you want. Plus it's a great price!' says Heather Young, Ideal Home's Editor in Chief.

Best fire pit winner: Solo Stove

(Image credit: Solo Stove)

year-roundAdding one of the best fire pits to your really extends the months you can enjoy time outside, with the fire crackling you can gather around it year round.

'I own a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit and love it,' says judge Amy. 'It definitely creates less smoke than your usual fire pit, plus the brand's range is stylish, portable, and easy to use and clean. The wide range of accessories available also means it's incredibly versatile.'

Best garden tool winner: Stihl

(Image credit: STIHL)

Keeping up with all those pressing garden jobs is made easier with the right tools, which is exactly what the judges had in mind when looking through the entries for this category.

'STIHL's KMA 80 R Cordless KombiEngine is the ultimate in multitasking, tackling everything from clearing pesky leaves to trimming hedges,' says judge Jenny. 'Plus it's battery-powered so you won't have to worry about extension leads and outdoor plugs.'

Highly commended: Henchman fully adjustable tripod ladder; Stiga SC 100E pruner

Best decking winner: Klikstrom

(Image credit: Kilkstrom)

If you're looking to create your dream garden decking idea to make the most of your outside space, the pine decking tiles from Klikstrom, available exclusively at B&Q are well worth checking out.

'Having laid decking in my own garden, I know how time-consuming a job it can be, so a tile format has a lot of appeal,' says Heather. The large format deck tiles offer a shortcut, thanks to their pre-assembled design that promises to make light work of any decking project.

Best outdoor dining set winner: John Lewis & Partners

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Enjoying outdoor dining is one of the best things about summer, and the right set up for your space should make it possible to enjoy al fresco meals in comfort. John Lewis's Platform 8-seater corner dining set was an instant hit with the judges, with Heather immediately adding it to her garden wish list.

'A versatile design with deep cushions for comfortable lounging, and a lightweight, durable, and rust-resistant aluminium frame, I think this sofa set is a great buy,' says Ecommerce Editor Amy. 'The height-adjustable table and pull-out side tables are also great design features considering its mid-range price point.'

'The stylish Platform 8-seater is perfect for small spaces as it's designed for both lounging and dining. Its clever height-adjustable table means it can act as both a dining table and a coffee table,' adds Jenny.

Highly commended: Goodhome Hamilton rattan-effect four-seater dining set from B&Q; Sorrento extending dining table from Next

Best outdoor lighting winner: 4Lite

(Image credit: 4Lite)

Solar lights have a lot of plus points in your garden (yay, no wiring!), which is why the Antheia lighting range from 4lite won this category.

'Solar-powered lighting is both cost and energy-efficient which is great news all round. The fact the Antheia lighting range also offers so many style options makes it easy to find the right lighting solution for your outdoor space,' says Amy. And the range is large offering maximum versatility.

'These outdoor lights will add just the right ambience to your garden set-up,' adds Senior Digital Editor Jenny.

Best garden security winner: Yale

You'll be able to manage access wherever you are with this smart gate and garage opener from Yale. 'Make your garden gate or garage door "smart" with this clever gadget that you control via an app on your smartphone, granting access remotely for anyone you choose,' says Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Ginevra Benedetti.

'If you're away from home, family and friends can access your property securely, while delivery drivers can safely leave packages inside your garage. And it's all managed from your smartphone - genius!' says Jenny.

Highly commended: Goodhome Davern solar-powered LED floodlight from B&Q

Best charcoal BBQ winner: George Home

(Image credit: George Home)

'With a price tag that's this affordable and a stack load of glowing reviews, this BBQ is a winner for catering to a crowd,' says Ideal Home's expert on the best BBQs, Molly Cleary. 'The warming rack and side shelf are wonderful to have at this kind of price point, as well as cast iron grates.'

Highly commended: Goodhome Etowah black charcoal barbecue from B&Q

Best pizza oven winner: Gozney

(Image credit: Gozney)

Ideal Home's Appliances Editor Molly has tested all the best pizza ovens and is a big fan of Gozney's Arc. 'Gozney is one of, if not the, leading pizza oven brand out there, with the two previous ovens from the brand, the Dome and the Roccbox earning 5 stars apiece during our review process,' she says.

'The Gozney Arc looks set to take the same route, taking all of the appeal of the Dome and compacting it, with a much more accessible price point.'

'The new in-built thermometer and LED screen are designed to take the guesswork out of the cooking process too, something that we're looking forward to testing out when we review it later this year. If you're looking for the gold standard in pizza ovens, Gozney is it,' Molly says.

Highly commended: Ninja Woodfire electric artisan pizza oven and BBQ smoker

Best paving winner: Westminster Stone

(Image credit: Westminster Stone)

'With strong roots to the area on which it's produced, eco-friendly Westminster Stone's vast selection of colours and textures ensures there's a style for any outdoor paving project,' says Jenny McFarlane.

Amy Lockwood agrees. 'The fact Westminster Stone's reproduction paving has been approved for listed building projects and is endorsed by the National Trust speaks volumes about its authentic appearance. Plus, the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability is fantastic to see,' she says.

Highly commended: Old Town Eco Evolve from Bradstone

Best gas BBQ winner: LeisureGrow

(Image credit: Leisuregrow)

There's nothing better than a BBQ when the sun's shining, and the best gas BBQs make it easy to fire up the grill when the weather plays ball. The Grillstream SmashGrill is a brilliant option.

'Easy to cook on, and easy to clean, the ingenious desing of this flat-plate grill makes cooking for a crowd a cinch,' says IH's Appliances Editor Molly.

Highly commended: George Home's Uniflame six-burner gas grill barbecue; Tippa 4.0 black four-burner gas barbecue from B&Q

One Small Step award for sustainability winner: Hozelock

(Image credit: Hozelock)

Reducing food waste is high on the agenda for a more sustainable home. 'This kitchen composter from Hozelook looks smart enough for me to happily store it on my kitchen counter, and I love any opportunity to make composting easier,' says Heather.

'Having moved house recently, I was gutted when I realised my local council didn't collect food waste for composting. This smart-looking, clever compact composter is the perfect solution for me and others in a similar situation - making whiff-free composting indoors completely effortless,' says Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Print Ginevra Benedetti.

Highly commended: Mamaterra by Verve fruit and vegetable soil improver

Best garden innovation winner: Shark

(Image credit: Shark)

You always know a Shark product will come with a host of brilliant features, and the FlexBreeze fan is no exception, and like all the best fans, it delivers exactly what we need to keep cool this summer.

'The innovative features of the FlexBreeze are sure to put it in a league of its own come the summertime, especially the misting function on those stifling heatwave days,' says Appliances Editor Molly.

'The ability to switch this from a pedestal to a tabletop design is pretty nifty and the various settings, including a built-in timer, mean that this can also step in as a handy sleep aid.'

Highly commended: Lifestyle Plus NX 55-inch outdoor television from Proofvision

Best small garden solution winner: Klikstrom

(Image credit: Klikstrom)

When looking for ways to make a small garden look bigger, the right storage is essential. 'If you have limited space in your garden, Klikstrom's Senner pent shed from B&Q is the perfect size. Super easy to build, it also features long-lasting weatherproofing so all your stored items will remain clean and dry,' says Jenny.

Best value garden furniture winner: George Home

(Image credit: George Home)

We love hunting down budget garden tricks to make the most of our outdoor spaces without spending a fortune. 'This Mykonos rattan set from George Home is super stylish and budget-friendly,' says Ecommerce Editor Amy.

'Its affordability is down to the powder-coated steel frame which likely won't offer as much long-term durability as an aluminium-framed option, but, storing it in the garage over winter or adding an outdoor furniture cover should protect it from the worst of the elements,' she adds.

Highly commended: Goodhome Hamilton Cappuccino rattan-effect four-seater coffee set from B&Q

Garden retailer of the year winner: Hillier Garden Centres

(Image credit: Hillier)

Is there anything better than a visit to the garden centre at the weekend? Our Editor in Chief Heather even chose to head to one on her birthday this year, she loves it so much! When it came to choosing the Retailer of the Year, the judges were looking for both great choice and brilliant customer service, with Hillier clinching the win.

'Family run for over 160 years, Hillier is the largest grower of semi-mature trees in Europe and its vast online offering featuring plants, trees and accessories, delivers to avid gardeners across the country,' says Jenny McFarlane.

'Multiple RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medals and an ongoing relationship with BBC Gardener's World means Hillier is a big name in the horticultural world,' agrees Amy Lockwood.

'It's good to see that the retailer is making increased efforts towards environmental responsibility, with a commitment to going peat-free, and to reducing carbon emissions, chemical use, and energy and water consumption across the business.'

Best exterior paint winner: Protek Royal Exterior

(Image credit: Protek)

Clever garden paint ideas are a great way to give your outdoor space a facelift, whether you're painting an exterior wall, fence or giving garden furniture a fresh look. 'Finding the right shade in an outdoor paint can be difficult as most manufacturers only offer limited colours,' says Amy Lockwood.

'The fact that Protek offers 160 tones makes transforming your outside space far easier. Water-based and VOC-free, it's also fantastic this outdoor paint is a more environmentally-friendly option.'

Highly commended: Goodhome Extreme outdoor satin multi-surface paint

The Ideal Home Garden Awards judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked on Ideal Home for over 16 years. Previously an expert in styling up an outdoor space, but clueless when it comes to garden plants, Heather discovered a passion for gardening just over a year ago, and has embraced woodland planting in her own garden in Surrey.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011. She has tested a wide range of barbecues and pizza ovens over the years and loves being outdoors, so she welcomes the opportunity to sit out in the sunshine whenever it comes (which isn't often enough where she lives in Glasgow!)

Jenny McFarlane Senior Digital Editor, Ideal Home Jenny McFarlane joined the Ideal Home team as Senior Digital Editor in 2023 following a couple of years working across sister brands Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. After moving into her Belfast home with its lovely garden, her passion for gardening has taken a new lease of life while tackling its (somewhat hefty) upkeep. She also tests and reviews garden equipment and outdoor appliances, so she knows her way around a range of top-rated buys, from lawn mowers to pressure washers.

Amy Lockwood Ecommerce Editor, Ideal Home Amy has overseen some of Ideal Home's key garden buying guides since joining the team in 2022, including best outdoor furniture and fire pits.

Molly Cleary Appliances Editor, Ideal Home Molly is Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor and all around baking and cooking enthusiast. After joining the team in 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor, she now tests all of the must-have kitchen buys for a living, which is pretty fun, and also has the fortunate task of trying out BBQs and pizza ovens. On a sunny day, you'll find her firing up her Gozney Arc in the garden.

Congratulations to all the winners!