Aldi’s new £50 air cooler is the most affordable way to combat summer heat – get it before it’s gone
Is this the best way to stay cool this summer without breaking the bank?
Unlike other countries, the UK and its historical buildings are not big on built-in air conditioning – which means once the summer heat hits, it feels like we’re being baked in an oven. That is unless you equip your home with a fan or an air conditioning unit – but few will be as affordable as the new Aldi air cooler priced at £49.99.
Yes, that’s right – Aldi’s done it again, providing a budget-friendly solution to a common issue, in this case the recurring high temperatures of the summer months, as it’s set to launch its best portable air conditioner alternative for this summer tomorrow, the 13th June.
Combatting this summer’s heat is clearly one of Aldi’s top priorities as this release comes shortly after Aldi’s bladeless fan drop, rivalling the likes of Dyson. Even though it currently feels like warm temperatures might never come, you’ll be grateful that you thought ahead once it does hit. Trust us.
Aldi Air Cooler
While admittedly, the new Aldi Air Cooler might not be the prettiest thing to decorate your home with, it is, however, an effective solution to staying cool at home during a heat wave. And for a low price at that.
If you’ve ever considered investing in a portable air conditioner vs an air cooler, you’ll know that the former tends to be on the pricey side – with some of the most affordable models retailing for at least £350. So in comparison, Aldi’s £50 air cooler is a budget option to say the least.
Fitted with three speed settings, four ice boxes and a 5.5L removable water tank, the air cooler circulates evaporated water to cool the air in a more localised fashion compared to an air conditioner which works more to alter the room temperature as a whole. But the air cooler also works more quietly in chilling the room which we can all appreciate.
As with all Aldi’s products, there are no re-stocks. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. So if you do end up missing out, these are some of our other favourites for staying cool in the heat.
Best run to your nearest Aldi on the 13th as the air cooler is only available in stores while stock lasts.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
