Aldi is launching a bladeless fan to help you beat the heat this summer - and it’s over £300 less than the cheapest Dyson on the market
For just £39.99, how could you say no?
When you think of bladeless fans, you probably think of Dyson. And while we love the innovation and style that Dyson puts into its products, there’s no doubt about the fact that they’re pretty expensive. However, Aldi’s bladeless fan promises to cool you down on a budget this summer.
Yes, you heard us right. While you normally associate the best fans with big tech brands, our favourite German supermarket has now entered the chat and will be selling a £39.99 bladeless fan down its infamous middle aisle from June 6th. And this latest release offers further proof that this supermarket can create affordable products to rival the big leagues.
Sure, some may say that this bladeless fan isn’t as stylish as similar offerings from Dyson, Meaco, or Russell Hobbs. But for £300 less than the cheapest Dyson on the market, it still does everything you need to - no matter whether you want to turn down the heat in your living room or keep your bedroom cool.
Aldi Bladeless Fan
The release of Aldi’s bladeless fan is just another string to the supermarket’s summer takeover bow. So far this year, Aldi has brought its best-selling rattan garden furniture set back into our lives and released a £50 mosaic water feature to help Brits transform their gardens on a budget, and there’s no doubt more to come.
But while Aldi’s Specialbuys focus has primarily been on enjoying the sunshine outside, the supermarket has also turned its attention to keeping us cool inside - and this bladeless fan can do just that.
Aldi’s new bladeless fan has all the must-have features you’d want throughout the summer, including three different speed settings (reaching an impressive 1250 rotations per minute on the highest speed setting) and a 60° swivel to distribute the cooling air throughout your home.
Controlling this bladeless fan couldn’t be easier, either. Using a digital touchpad or a remote control, you can quickly change the speed settings or turn it off.
Worried about the noise? Well, don’t be. This whisper-quiet bladeless fan is just 56 decibels, which puts it in the same realm as the Dyson Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, which our Ideal Home tester gave a 4.5-star review and retails for a whopping £699.99.
Even the cheapest Dyson on the market, the DYSON Pure Cool™ Purifying Fan (which costs £399.99), is between 35 and 62 decibels. So, it's pretty impressive that a £39.99 bladeless fan from Aldi is just 56 decibels.
And when you’re spending less on the fan itself, all you then need to worry about is how much it costs to run a fan.
If you’re just as bowled over as we are, however, you’ll need to put the 6th of June in your calendars. As is the case with all Aldi Specialbuys, these fans won’t be around forever and will only be available while stocks last.
Alternative bladeless fans
So, run don’t walk to Aldi on June 6th!
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
