I got a preview of Aldi's Christmas specialbuys - The homeware products to watch out for and the dates they're dropping

There are few things in life I love more than a rummage through the middle aisle of Aldi. The only thing that beats it is when the Aldi Christmas press show lands and I get a preview of all the best specialbuys that will be dropping over the coming months (plus the dates of each drop!)

Earlier this week I got the opportunity to see the Aldi Christmas range in full, from the new decorations that will be dropping in November to the gifting range that will make Santa's job a little easier.

I've been writing about Aldi and homeware for almost 6 years now, and I think this might be my favourite Aldi Christmas collection yet. Here are all the pieces I've got my eye on before they land in stores.

FlexZone AirFryer XXL

Not especially festive, but this is a specialbuy to get excited about. The flex drawer is the latest innovation in air fryers that allows you to use an air fryer as a dual zone, or remove the divider to create a spacious single drawer.

It's a feature that's included in some of the best air fryers we've tested, including the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer. However, at £69.99 this Aldi version is the cheapest FlexDrawer style air fryer we've come accross.

It is landing in stores on the 5th of December so keep your eyes peeled, as I imagine these will sell out fast.

Cast-iron sets

Aldi brings back its Le Creuset cast-iron dupes every year, and as the owner of a set from three years ago, I can say they don't disappoint in quality.

At the show this year I got to take a sneak peek at the new colourways and was very taken with the stylish blue hue of the casserole dish, and the orange I spotted on one of the griddle pan.

The shallow cast-iron pan is priced at £24.99 and will land in stores on the 17th of November. I'm currently considering an upgrade from my classic grey set.

Mugs and glassware

I have an obsession with gorgeously designed glassware so I had to take a moment to appreciate the beautiful simplicity of the wine and champagne glasses that Aldi is launching 14th November.

Priced at £8.99 for 6 glasses, both shapes include an elegant flat base design that wouldn't look out of place in The White Company. However, if you prefer the real thing then keep an eye on The White Company deals dropping over the next few months.

The stylish glassware doesn't end there as Aldi has duped Hay's glass coffee mugs. Available in two colour ways amber and green, these dual-walled glass mugs are perfect for a herbal tea or cosying up with a mulled wine. Priced at £6.99, the mugs will be landing in-store on the 17th November.

Christmas decorations

There were so many pretty Christmas decorations on display, trust me when I say the middle aisle is in for a treat this winter. My personal favourite decoration was the playful snowman bowl and mug duo as a little decoration for the kitchen.

However, for a more sophisticated winter wonderland look keep your eyes peeled for the LED light-up house and presents and the iridescent characters in the shape of a star and snowman. If you miss out on them at Aldi, Lakeland also has a lovely selection of LED ceramic houses for £12.99.

I was also very impressed by the Christmas serve ware decorated with pretty little Christmas trees. Priced at £5.99, the range lands on the 14th November.

Quiet luxury candles

Aldi has gone to town with their candle offering this year, I sniffed my way through the whole table, but it was the large quiet luxury candle in tuberose and cashmere that I'd highly recommend as the must-have candle this year, priced at £8.99 and landing on the 17th October.

They are a dupe for The White Company's three-wick ceramic candles which are usually priced at £75 but have been reduced to an incredible £37.50 if you can't wait for the Aldi versions to drop.

A close runner up was the bayberry and rockrose soft edges candle, priced at £4.99 each, landing in story 17th October.

These are just some of my favourite pieces, there are so many more specialbuys landing in the middle aisle over November and December. But if you see something you like make sure you add the date to your calendar asap, because with all specialbuys: once they're gone, they're gone (at least until next year).