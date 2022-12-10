Aldi's Hollywood mirror is a stunning steal at a fraction of the price of competitors

Aldi has released a Hollywood mirror that is bound to be the perfect addition to your bedroom mirror ideas. We love a show-stopping bedroom decor staple, and even more so when it's going for a price that's a steal. While most Hollywood mirrors can go up to £200, Aldi's Hollywood mirror is £79.99 – a fraction of typical retailer prices.

We think it'll look great on top of a dressing table or as part of your bedroom wall decor ideas to add that bit of glitz and glamour that will instantly elevate your room.

Aldi Hollywood mirror

The Hollywood Mirror with Lights (opens in new tab) is an online exclusive, only available to purchase on the Aldi website for £79.99. If you're keen on its look, we advise you to head over to the website quickly as it's high in demand and popular among many other shoppers.

Aldi's Hollywood mirror is a stunning freestanding mirror featuring 15 bright lights outlining the top and sides of the mirror, to give you the clearest view when applying skincare or makeup. The lights have 3 different colour settings: light warm white, natural, and a dimmer function, ideal to suit any mood or time of day.

(Image credit: Aldi)

It approximately measures 58x10x46cm, which we would say is pretty generous for its price of under £80. Some of the illuminated mirror's other features include touch button functions for your ease and convenience, as well as being wall mountable if you'd prefer to hang it up rather than lean it on your dresser.

If you're looking for something even smaller and portable, Aldi's Stylpro Glow Mirror (opens in new tab) is also available to buy in-store and online for £24.99, equipped with LED light panels, perfect for when you want to ensure you look your best on the go.

(Image credit: Aldi)

A mirror is an accessory that can make a significant difference to any room, helping to brighten up a space and add visual depth where it may be lacking it. But choosing to accessorise with one doesn't have to cost you a fortune.

If you need small bedroom mirror ideas or are looking to upgrade your bathroom mirror ideas, we think the Aldi Hollywood mirror is a steal decor piece for its price and worth picking up for yourself or as a Christmas present.