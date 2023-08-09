Aldi introduces Jo Malone and Tom Ford-inspired diffuser scents for a fraction of the cost

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of our favourite budget stores, Aldi, is launching five new limited-edition scents to add to its iconic range of diffusers. Inspired by luxury brands Jo Malone and Tom Ford priced at less than £4 each – best believe we're all ears.

If you're on the journey of learning how to fragrance your living room without so much as breaking a sweat (or the bank, at that), Aldi fragrances have not disappointed us.

Aldi diffuser scents inspired by Jo Malone & Tom Ford

If you've got Jo Malone taste but an Aldi budget (we feel you), it's your lucky day because the budget retailer has added five new diffuser scents to their classic range, perfect for those looking to give their home a signature scent in a manner that is financially sustainable.

Since Aldi has now stopped taking delivery orders and only operates on an in-store first come first serve basis, it'll be more of a rush than ever to be one of the first to sweep up these luxury fragrances while stocks last.

Shoppers can expect to save as much as 94% in comparison to cult favourites from Jo Malone and Tom Ford, as Aldi's diffusers are priced starting from £3.59, compared to the luxe counterpart's £68 price point.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Jo Malone lovers have long been winning with finding dupes for their favourite scents at Aldi (cue, Aldi's Jo Malone hurricane candle dupes), and this time is no different.

The budget retailer's Jo Malone-inspired range introduces three new 'fresh and floral' diffuser refills and sticks to choose from, namely, Orange Blossoms, Lavender & Musk, and Wild Bluebells (£3.99 each, 200ml).

These premium scents will allow shoppers to refill their diffusers, acting as both a sustainable and more affordable way to enjoy their favourite scents for longer.

(Image credit: Aldi)

And if you're a Tom Ford fan (or a Jo Malone enthusiast wanting to branch out), Aldi's also got you covered. The Hotel Collection Fruity Peach and Fresh Rose Reed Diffusers (£3.59 each, 100ml) are the ideal home decor must-haves to add a touch of elegance to any room, lifting the mood with floral blooms and sweet vibrant notes.

Aldi's new Hotel Collection Reed Diffusers and Refills will be available in store from 10th August. However, as always, you better be quick, because when they're gone, they're gone!

See you in the middle aisle.