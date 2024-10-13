Aldi Christmas candles are dropping next week - and the alternative to The White Company's ceramic candle is the one to look out for

Candle fans listen up - Aldi’s Christmas candle range is dropping next week and the new one to watch out for is the Quiet Luxury Ceramic Candles which is a dead-ringer for The White Company’s Ceramic 3 Wick Candle.

When searching for the best home fragrance Aldi is an affordable go-to for candles which not only smell great but look just like designer brands. The latest Aldi Christmas candle range is no different with the new Quiet Luxury Ceramic Candles, looking almost identical to The White Company’s Ceramic 3 Wick Candle .

However, while The White Company version is priced at £75 at full price, the Aldi version comes in as a very purse-friendly £8.99.

The Quiet Luxury Ceramic Candles are due to land in Aldi’s middle aisle on 17 October and are available in Cedarwood & Vetiver or Tuberose & Cashmere.

Ideal Home’s Deputy Editor Rebecca Knight was wowed by their scents at a preview of Aldi’s Christmas specialbuys , and recommended the Tuberose & Cashmere scent as her top pick.

But what is even more impressive is the £8.99 price tag, which is 87% cheaper than The White Company Classic. However The White Company 3 Wick candle is currently 50% off at £37.50 in stores if you've had your eye on it.

There isn’t much difference between the two in terms of size, either. The White Company candle is 710g while Aldi’s dupe is 700g - both are large enough to fill your home with scent for hours, ideal if you want a permanently nice-smelling home.

And while The White Company’s packaging is sleeker than the Aldi candle, Aldi’s offering still has that quiet luxury appeal.

It’s hard to compete with The White Company when it comes to home fragrance and it’s fair to say, Aldi may not match the three wick candles in terms of scent throw. The White Company boasts a long, even burn time, meanwhile anyone who’s ever purchased an Aldi candle knows they're a pain for tunnelling.

Despite that, I always find myself putting Aldi special buy candles into my basket - the bottom line is they smell great and can’t be beaten on price.

The rest of the Aldi Christmas candle range

Alongside the Quiet Luxury Ceramic Candles, Aldi’s sell-out Hotel Collection will also be returning in three fan-favourite scents Relax, Unwind and Revive. The scents will be available in the XL Candle, priced at £9.99 which is a huge 1.2kg, as well as 400ml diffusers which will keep your home smelling good all day long.

The new Soft Edges Candle, priced at £4.99 will also be joining the range, housed in neutral clay pots, they look the part for any minimalist decor. The Maison Classique range is also back by popular demand in Rosewood, Jasmine and Sea Salt.

This year Aldi has gone above and beyond when it comes to home fragrance. The range will be available from Thursday (17th October). But like all specialbuys, when it's gone, it’s gone.

Go on, treat yourself to some quiet luxury this winter.