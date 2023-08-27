Everyone is raving about these Harry Potter-inspired candles from Amazon – perfect for Halloween
We just spotted the most magical Halloween decoration – and now we can’t wait for the spooky season to commence
Whether you’re getting ready for autumn and gathering Halloween ideas a bit early this year due to the summerween trend (look it up, it’s a thing), or you’re a die hard Harry Potter fan, you’ll love Amazon’s battery-powered, floating candles. Not only that the candles appear to just hover in the air much like in the Great Hall of Hogwarts, they also come with a remote control that’s shaped like a magic wand. We’re screaming!
Last year, this became a DIY Halloween decorating idea. Seen all over TikTok and Instagram, people were using regular remote-controlled candlesticks suspended from a fishing line attached with an adhesive tape to the ceiling. But this year, none of that is necessary thanks to Amazon’s Noma Magic Candles, which already come designed for this purpose to help us live out our Harry Potter dreams.
These hanging candles appear to freely hover in the air, much like in the Harry Potter films in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. The pack contains 10 battery-powered candles with a remote controller shaped as a magic wand.
Summerween, caused by the early arrival of rain and low temperatures this summer, is a thing resulting in trends like mushroom motifs and pumpkin casserole dishes popping up all over the high street and social media alike. And now, Amazon is adding to the phenomenon with its set of battery-powered hanging candles.
‘Great if you have a Harry Potter fan in the family. Also just give a really cool vibe to a dinner party and certainly get the conversation going. Bit fiddly to hang but once you have the hang of it, it’s fine. Just love the wand too,’ one shopper remarked.
Priced at £23.30 for a pack of 10 white hanging candles, the design comes with a remote control shaped as a wand, similar to those seen in the Harry Potter movies. Appropriate solely for indoor use, each candle requires one AAA-size battery, which can be changed by unscrewing the cap of the candle base.
Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor and self-professed Halloween fan, is particularly excited by this find, ‘Floating candles took over Instagram last Halloween, but they were very much a DIY job and these Amazon versions are instant magic. I mean they turn on with a wand! Whether you're a Halloween or Harry Potter fan, these are one of the best new decoration ideas I've seen this year.’
And you don’t have to reserve them solely for Halloween either. It’s also a great Christmas idea and any other special occasions will benefit from these too.
