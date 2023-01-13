Want a piece of Escape to the Chateau history? The dining room mural is for sale

Designer and author Angel Strawbridge's mural as carefully spotted by long-time fans of Escape to the Chateau is available to purchase as a decor piece for your own home.

Now that Channel 4's hit show, Escape to the Chateau, has finished airing, many fans are still searching for ways to feel the Strawbridge's presence. If you're keen on wall murals, to many a seasoned fan's delight, the Bamboo Wall Folly Mural designed by Angel Strawbridge, can be bought from several retailers – so you can bring a piece of The Chateau to your home.

(opens in new tab) Bamboo Folly Wall Mural | £260 £221, La Redoute (opens in new tab) Together with the silver-winged heron, an enchanted landscape emerges as the sun sets and the moon rises and this tranquil, peaceful setting is perfectly captured in the 'bamboo folly' design.

The Bamboo Folly Wall Mural (opens in new tab) is available on La Redoute at a discounted price of £221. Designed by Angel Strawbridge herself, the mural measures approximately 2.8x3 metres, boasting an elegant design – a showstopping addition to your living room wall art ideas.

'The bamboo forest and the heron are so representative of the landscape of the chateau, I felt they had to come together in a design which reflects elements of earth, air and water, all which surround our home,' says Angel. 'The heron is the Japanese symbol of good fortune, so what better focal point for a design which expresses the wonders of nature.'

(Image credit: Strawbridges / Thechateau.tv)

Angel Strawbridge admits that her home decor style has changed since filming Escape to the Chateau, as she's come to favour and experiment with new colour schemes and interior choices. We think this bold, all-encompassing mural is another step in this direction, and we love it.

We believe murals are coming back as a home decor trend for 2023, and experts agree. Etsy has found that searches for landscape murals are up 100%, floral murals up 25%, and a 19% increase for custom murals. Some are even opting to give DIY wall art a go to really make a house feel like a home.

(Image credit: Strawbridge / thechateau.tv)

'More than ever, shoppers are filling their homes with items that bring them joy and reflect their individuality, and many are turning to statement-making wall murals that express their personal style,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab).

Will Angel Strawbridge's bamboo folly wall mural inspire you to take the first step into decorating anew for the rest of the year?