Argos is having a massive furniture sale - and one of our favourite sofa beds is in it
From dining room tables to sofa beds, you could deck out your whole home for a fraction of the price
Everyone loves a bargain, right? And the Argos furniture sale has come through with some cracking deals on some of our favourite pieces of furniture. Until the 24th of October, the brand is offering customers the chance to save up to ⅓ on selected indoor furniture.
The best furniture deals are on everything from dining room furniture, and living room furniture to bedroom furniture, and one of our top-rated sofa beds the Kota has made the cut in the Argos furniture sale. It’s as good a time as any to take advantage of this Argos discount. But as these pieces won’t stay on sale for long, you’ll have to act fast if you want to secure the goods.
So, whether you want to bring some new home decor trends to life or you just want to replace some old and tatty furniture, we’ve put together our top picks to make your life even easier.
Our star buy
This 3-seater sofa bed has regularly topped the charts in our best sofa bed guide, and the fact that you can now get 1/3 off the RRP is the cherry on top of a very delicious (and comfortable) cake. Ideal Home’s e-commerce editor, Amy Lockwood, has even tried the Kota out for herself - and there’s no doubt that she was impressed with the affordable price of this large sofa bed. And while she noted that the ‘Marmite contemporary design’ might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s safe to say that we’re well and truly team Marmite.
What to buy now in the Argos furniture sale
The bouclé furniture trend is still alive and kicking - and it doesn’t show any signs of going away anytime soon. And if you’ve been looking for a statement chair for your living room or dressing room, this bouclé chair will definitely fit the bill. We love the cream, but this chair does also come in grey if you’re worried about any spillages.
If you’re searching for the best mattress, look no further than the Emma Premium Hybrid Mattress. An Ideal Home favourite, it offers 5 Zone CarbonFlex Springs combined with advanced Halo Memory Foam - which, in short, means it’s top tier. All sizes of this mattress are currently in the sale, ranging from a single to a super king. So, everyone in your house can have the perfect night’s sleep.
If you’re looking for new dining room ideas to switch up your space, a dining table with benches could be what you’re after. With space to seat six, this set is a modern take on a classic dining room set and perfect for the whole family. And when you’re not using it, you can simply tuck the benches underneath the table so they’re out of the way.
If you’re looking for a new storage option but don’t want to scrimp on style, let us introduce you to the humble ladder shelf. Making a statement while also offering a space to store books, plants, or general knick-knacks, it’s a great item to use in a living room or bedroom. Yep, it’s a shelving idea with a difference.
Argos is one of our favourite places to buy an office chair. And with over 1,000 5-star reviews, don’t just take our word for the fact that this is one of the best office chairs you can buy. Stylish but practical, it comes in three colour options and features padded faux leather, which has the added bonus of being super comfortable.
Two bedside tables for under £200? We’re sold. Coming in an oak colour (pictured) or a much darker anthracite, these tables offer an industrial vibe without being too cold. And with a mixture of open shelving and a drawer, there’s no doubt that there’s more than enough space for you to store your book, your phone, and your midnight snacks.
Like we said, these pieces will only be on sale until the 24th of October, so act fast.
