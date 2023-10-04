Argos is having a massive furniture sale - and one of our favourite sofa beds is in it

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Everyone loves a bargain, right? And the Argos furniture sale has come through with some cracking deals on some of our favourite pieces of furniture. Until the 24th of October, the brand is offering customers the chance to save up to ⅓ on selected indoor furniture.

The best furniture deals are on everything from dining room furniture, and living room furniture to bedroom furniture, and one of our top-rated sofa beds the Kota has made the cut in the Argos furniture sale. It’s as good a time as any to take advantage of this Argos discount . But as these pieces won’t stay on sale for long, you’ll have to act fast if you want to secure the goods.

So, whether you want to bring some new home decor trends to life or you just want to replace some old and tatty furniture, we’ve put together our top picks to make your life even easier.

Our star buy

Habitat Kota 3 Seater Fabric Clic Clac Sofa Bed Was £525.00 now £349 at Argos

This 3-seater sofa bed has regularly topped the charts in our best sofa bed guide, and the fact that you can now get 1/3 off the RRP is the cherry on top of a very delicious (and comfortable) cake. Ideal Home’s e-commerce editor, Amy Lockwood , has even tried the Kota out for herself - and there’s no doubt that she was impressed with the affordable price of this large sofa bed. And while she noted that the ‘Marmite contemporary design’ might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s safe to say that we’re well and truly team Marmite.

What to buy now in the Argos furniture sale

Like we said, these pieces will only be on sale until the 24th of October, so act fast.