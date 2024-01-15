Wireless lamps are the 'it' lighting trend marrying form and function – here are 6 of the best to shop right now

The best wireless lamps have quickly become a favourable addition in homes to illuminate those often-overlooked nooks and crannies in your home. Not only do you have the liberty to place them anywhere without the worry of finding a nearby plug socket, but they're also a gem in keeping a clean, wire-free space.

As a result, we're confident that wireless lamps – also known as rechargeable lamps – are a lighting trend that will only continue to find its footing even more as we progress throughout 2024. Jo Plant, head of design at Pooky Lighting attributes its growing popularity to the 'helpful combination of form and function'.

Better yet, we've tested many a wireless lamp here at Ideal Home, from Dunelm's Keko wireless lamp to the Instagram-viral Amazon table lamp (which were all must-buys for us). So, you can rest assured that we know what we're talking about as far as the best wireless lamp recommendations go.

Best wireless lamps 2024

Crystal Table Lamp £16.99 at Amazon This wireless table lamp ticks all the boxes for us – practical, chic and adorable. The battery-powered design means no plugs or ugly cords are necessary. The scalloped glass lampshade and gold-tone metal base paired with a dimmable light feature create a Parisian cafe look we can't get enough of. Keko Rechargeable Touch Table Lamp £20 at Dunelm For just £20, this super stylish lamp will light up any dark corner in your home. Wireless and rechargeable via USB-C (wire not included) it comes in a choice of five fabulous colours. It's worth going via Dunelm discount codes to see if you can grab this for even more of a bargain. Flowerpot Mushroom LED Table Lamp £19.99 at Amazon A dead-ringer for &Tradition's coveted Flowerpot table lamp, this lamp from Amazon boasts that mushroom silhouette that we see everywhere, but with a major price cut. Available in a selection of modern colours with adjustable brightness levels, perfect for versatile use in any room. Colby Rechargeable Table Lamp £53.10 at M&S This M&S online exclusive is guaranteed to bring a Bauhaus-inspired feel to your interiors. Boasting a sturdy metal material in a gorgeous dusty pink, the dome design is stylish and works to bring warmth and visual interest to your home. John Lewis Mushroom Portable Dimmable Table Lamp £65 at John Lewis Made from robust steel, this chic mushroom-shaped LED table lamp is yet again right on the nose and in line with this year's lighting trends. Add it to a console table, or a cosy reading nook, or use it to set the mood for after-dinner cocktails. Phileas Rechargeable Table Lamp From £122 at Pooky Although boasting a much higher price tag than the rest of our picks, Pooky's rechargeable cordless Phileas lamp is highly coveted – and for good reason. Fully customisable from base to lampshade, bringing one into your home will instantly add a touch of opulence to your home.

Why should I buy a wireless lamp?

As we've mentioned, wireless and rechargeable lamps are versatile additions to a home because of their convenient design, which permits them to be placed anywhere without having to rely on the presence of electrical outlets.

More and more, we're seeing people prioritise versatility within their home furnishing purchases, especially within the likes of living room lighting ideas. Given that consistent reliance on 'the big light' is quickly being phased out by interior lovers and being dubbed a living room lighting mistake, lamps are easily the 'it' lighting solution.

Echoing this, Julian Page, head of design at BHS explains that portable and rechargeable lamps not only offer flexibility in bringing light into otherwise dark areas lacking a power source but also enhance a room's overall aesthetic appeal by reducing clutter through their wireless operation. Therefore, if attempting to hide wires is the bane of your existence, they're a no-brainer buy.

Aside from a wireless lamp's benefits in ridding you of the pesky anchor of cables and plug sockets, they're also key for highlighting your prized home decor displays. As per interiors expert Kate Watson-Smyth's lighting tips, you can manipulate lighting to bring out the best in your home as well as conceal areas not worth the spotlight.

'Portable lamps are a great way to illuminate and create a focal point in those difficult-to-reach areas, given so many of us have taken an interest in wanting to display our favourite trinkets and embrace shelfie-styling,' agrees Jo from Pooky Lighting.

Additionally, Jo points out that wireless lamps make the perfect centrepiece for a dinner party or meal for two, easily creating restaurant ambience at home – and majorly upping your tablescaping game, at that.

FAQs

How do wireless lamps work? Nowadays, many wireless lamps are rechargeable through a USB or USB-C cable. Simply plug it in until it's fully charged and enjoy a sizeable number of hours of light. However, some wireless lamps are battery-powered.

Do rechargeable lamps use less electricity? Yes, they do tend to use less electricity than standard lamps that require to be plugged in. This is because wireless and rechargeable lamps typically feature energy-efficient LED bulbs, contributing towards lower consumption which in turn will help you save energy at home.

Can you make a lamp cordless? Yes, you can. If you're not looking to replace your existing lamps anytime soon but are keen on the convenience that wireless and rechargeable lamps offer, Matthew Currington, technical director at The Lighting Superstore suggests buying smart rechargeable light bulbs. 'These can screw into existing lamps, but don't require electricity to power them,' he explains. Then, you can get the best of both worlds using what you've already got while still enjoying the benefits of a wireless lamp.

Needless to say, wireless and rechargeable lamps will remain on our watchlist for 2024, as we're confident that it's a lighting trend only on its way up.