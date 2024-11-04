Cult-fashion brand RIXO has launched a homeware range - you'll want to save up for its show-stopping cushions

If you've ever fallen in love with a RIXO dress you'll already know that no one can beat them when it comes to bold and playful designs. Well, the fashion brand is taking its designs out of the closet with a debut homeware range 'Casa Rixo'.

The cult fashion brand, founded by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, has helped me and countless other women learn to inject more fun into dressing up with bright and colourful patterns, and they're about to do the same for homeware and home decor trends. A wrap-around RIXO dress was one of the first big investment pieces I saved up for, and 5 years later it's still the go-to dress in my wardrobe, so I needed little persuading that we can expect great things from the new range.

The new Casa Rixo range is launching exclusively with Liberty London and RIXO on the 11th of November, with prices starting at £45. The initial collection is small but perfectly formed, including the Romilly Cushion, Tali Napkin and Zebe tablecloth.

Tali napkin £45 at RIXO This two pack of napkins in the Abstract Collage Copper colourway will instantly elevate a dining table or cocktail hour at home Romilly Cushion £75 at RIXO This cushion is one of the highlights of the collection which is instantly recognisable as RIXO Zebe tablecloth £150 at RIXO This is the perfect backdrop to any kitchen or dinner table, it will make a statement even when paired with white plates

Colour is at the heart of the collection with a print inspired by Henri Matisse called 'abstract collage' available in two colour palettes across the range. Considering the huge trend for striking colours and playful patterns in homes, I'm expecting the collection to be a sellout.

The first colourway is bright and filled with primary colours. If you've popped into a RIXO store you might have spotted a similar version painted onto the lampshades at the RIXO flagship store. The other colourway is more earthy and muted in terracotta and cream tones.

Whether you adore bright colours or prefer earthy hues with accent pop, the whole collection is versatile enough to create a look unique to you.

(Image credit: RIXO)

Obviously, with a range this lovely, you're going to have a favourite, so I asked Orlagh, co-founder and creative director, which was hers: 'If I had to choose, the Zebe tablecloth in the primary colourway would have to be my favourite. It really brightens up a room and stays true to RIXO's DNA with the bold use of colour - it's truly a piece of art. The design features hand-painted colours and our little sun and stars from our RIXO logo.

(Image credit: RIXO)

However, Henrietta, co-founder and CEO of RIXO is a fan of the cushion: 'I can't wait to layer up the Romilly cushions on my sofa at home. The bright and primary palette is perfect for adding a vibrant pop to any room, so these will go in my main living room.'

The collection is available to preorder now. While the pieces in the collection are investments, with the cushion costing £75, from my experience with their dresses, these are quality pieces that will still look great years from now. The cushions are down-feather filled, and the patterns are all printed onto linen.

Out of any, this is the fashion homeware brand to splurge on.