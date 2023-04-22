This IKEA lighting staple is making a comeback – but with a new, bespoke twist

Trend experts at Etsy reveal the most sought-after trends that shoppers are embracing – and there's a particular lighting trend coming back that's famously made the rounds in many homes, but in a new and reimagined form that we can't get enough of.

Paper lighting trend

'Shoppers have long been embracing paper lighting of all shapes and sizes – a time-honoured style that dates back to ancient China – thanks to their unique ability to diffuse light, providing a soft and warm glow that creates an inviting atmosphere,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab).

There has been an 85% increase in searches on Etsy for hanging paper lanterns, a 61% increase for rice paper lighting, and a 24% increase for paper floor lamps.

'These playful yet sophisticated pieces can create a magical ambience whether used as a statement piece or clustered together to create a larger display.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

When it comes to configuring a quick yet cosy living room lighting idea, there's a go-to solution available at our favourite flat-pack staple retailer – IKEA's REGOLIT pendant lamp shade (opens in new tab), otherwise known as the fan-favourite paper lampshade that many homes know all too well.

Not to mention its frequency within student flats (believe me, I had this lampshade in two out of three of the flats I lived in while I was at university). However, I suppose that's a testament to its timelessness and accessibility as a bedroom lighting idea. At £2 a piece, how can you say no?

(Image credit: IKEA)

However, we've recently come across a new way to reimagine the classic paper lampshade to give it a bespoke twist and a touch of personality – and we think it's a great budget decorating idea to give your home a mood-boosting makeover this Spring.

Hermione and Ellie Gee, founders of Hum London (opens in new tab), create hand-painted lampshades, and one of their most recent projects was creating bespoke paper lanterns for vintage clothing store RIXO's (opens in new tab) new flagship store, as seen on an Instagram post (opens in new tab).



(Image credit: Megan Taylor)

'Recently we were commissioned to paint some Matisse-inspired lanterns by Cúpla Studio, for RIXO's new flagship store,' says Hermione.

'I normally paint cotton or card lampshades, so I really enjoyed the larger scale of the lanterns, and the fact that they can provide a focal point in the room. I also love how the rice paper glows from the inside, adding another dimension to the lanterns when the light is on.'

(Image credit: Hum London / Hermione Gee)

This little DIY painting project is a refreshing take on this classic lampshade silhouette. We have to admit that we're pretty tempted to try it ourselves to give our homes a pop of colour for the warmer season.