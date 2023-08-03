How to DIY the coveted wood panel wall look with minimal budget and little effort

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve fallen for the wall wood panelling trend that’s been going strong for the past year or so, we don’t blame you. So have we. But knowing how to DIY a wood panel wall is a skill that not everyone has. And paying someone to do it for you can certainly be spenny.

But we’ve come across a wall panelling idea that costs very little money and effort. Or at least less effort than putting up panels of solid wood all over your wall. Wallpaper! The amount of things you can ‘fake’ with wallpaper is astounding, from dappled light to bricks and now wood panelling. The wallpaper ideas and possibilities are endless. What a life saver!

(Image credit: I Love Wallpaper)

Wood panelling has gained prominence for its elevated look which instantly brings depth, texture and architectural shape to any room. And yes, it looks great in any room - the living room, bedroom, even bathroom. You name it.

But while it’s easier than doing a whole renovation project, it’s still not as easy (or cheap!) as covering a wall with wallpaper. And given the popularity of wood wall panelling, this might turn into the new wallpaper trend pretty soon.

(Image credit: B&Q)

‘Wood panelling has become a huge decorating trend in the past few years, lending itself to a mix of décor styles from rustic to modern. However, with the cost of living rising, many people are trying to find ways to get the trending look without the price tag,’ says Chelsea Clark, Head of Brand at I Love Wallpaper, which sells several styles of wood panelling-effect wallpapers, including our favourite - the washable Contemporary Wood Panel Wallpaper in Olive Green with a grid-like design.

She continues, ‘Faux panelled wallpaper helps to give the effect of wood panelling without the time or hassle, as an easy-to-change option, for those who like to switch up their interior style on a regular basis.’

(Image credit: Hovia)

The wood panelling trend is full of possibilities to fit anyone’s style. And so are the wallpapers mimicking it. In contrast to the classic I Love Wallpaper styles, B&Q’s Superfresco wallpaper went down the route of vertical slats in a ‘natural wood’ finish.

Similarly, Hovia’s Agatha wallpaper mural demonstrates a whole different aesthetic of a historical Georgian style available in sweet shades like cornflower blue and cotton candy pink.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘Wood panel-effect wallpaper has become a popular option for people who want to add that extra bit of sophistication to their home,’ says Lauren Kavanagh, Creative Director of Hovia. ‘This is a great alternative to actual wood panelling as it is quick and easy to install, as well as being renter friendly. It allows for individuals to try something a little different that doesn't require the same labour as wood panelling.’

You heard it here first.