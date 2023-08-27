Dunelm’s Mito sofa bed is less than £200 and it just got a trendy makeover we’re low-key obsessed with

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve always loved sofa beds for their multipurpose quality. But in recent years, their sleek designs really won us over. Sadly for our wallets, most of the best sofa beds (similarly to regular sofas) sell for upward of £1000. But Dunelm impressed us with its range of Mito sofa beds starting at only £175!

The range includes both three-seater sofas and a Dunelm futon chair bed, which happens to be one of the best chair beds on a budget we’ve seen on the market. Definitely one with the best price point.

When first launched, the chair beds came in a range of soft solid colours (which are still available). But the Dunelm Mito Single Futon just got a patterned makeover and we’re loving the trendy striped variation which plays right into the deckchair stripe micro trend. We’re so here for it!

Mito Single Futon Stripe Pink £199 at Dunelm The combination of affordable price, practical design and trendy striped pattern makes this fold-out futon chair bed a winner for us.

The new pattern raised the chair’s price slightly from the original £175 to £199. But it is still a bargain that’s giving us many space-saving living room ideas that will come in handy for potential overnight guests. And it’s a price we’re willing to pay for those summer-reminiscent stripes in two juicy pink tones that read more strawberry girl aesthetic than Barbiecore trend.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Ideal Home’s Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood, shares her thoughts on the practicality of this chair bed, as well as its colour options and new patterns that just became available.

'This simple futon chair bed may be fairly basic in design, but if you're after an affordable way to put up the occasional overnight guest then for under £200 it makes for a useful and budget-friendly extra sleeping space'.

'You can opt for the minimal Japandi vibes of the classic natural upholstery, or make a statement with some of the quirky patterns and bold striped upholstery options on offer, like this super colourful watermelon-pink stripe.'

'Whilst guests might struggle to spend a whole week on this temporary bed – which may or may not be a good thing! – if you only need a guest bed for the occasional overnighter and want a cheap and cheerful option that's a little more permanent than a roll-up or inflatable mattress, this budget option could strike just the right balance,' Amy concludes.

We still can’t get over those cool stripes, so our minds are made up. We love it.