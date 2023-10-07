We're in shock at the internet's reaction to this £7 Dunelm Christmas doormat
TikTok loves it - but do you?
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We're officially in Christmas decor mode on the Ideal Home team and with that comes trawling the high street for the best decor, at the best prices. Our latest hunt provided this festive Dachshund doormat that is almost too cute to wipe your feet on, and it's safe to say that the internet has gone crazy for it. However, it has somewhat divided opinion within the team.
Some of us aren't too keen on embracing the trend for animal motifs in our Christmas ideas, but Bertie is officially too cute to say no to. And 'tis the season to break our rule against dog decor, right?
It's important to us to find budget Christmas decorating ideas that don't break the bank, and at just £7, we can't turn our noses up. Dunelm is one of our go-to spots for acquiring the cutest seasonal accessories without breaking the bank, so there's still plenty of budget left for gifts.
The Dunelm Christmas dachshund doormat
We get it, doggy doormats aren't for everyone. Some of us like more traditional Christmas decor that blends in with our interiors for a simple seasonal spruce, as opposed to a festive theme.
However, it's undeniable that kitsch is in this year, in a big way. From brussel sprout baubles to Christmas pudding door stops, Dunelm is delivering when it comes to fun, quirky characters that will add a playful element to your decor this year. There's even a Bertie the Dog hand towel, so you can continue the theme into your kitchen or bathroom if the pup theme has caught your eye.
@maddisonwoood ♬ Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - Michael Bublé
As shown by @maddisonwoood on TikTok, over 45k people are big fans of the Bertie doormat, and they're shocked by the low price. Not only is it affordable, but it's an easy Christmas hallway decorating idea that creates the perfect first impression for guests arriving over the holiday season. All you need next is a Christmas wreath to complete the look.
Christmas doormat alternatives
If Dachshunds aren't your thing, but you still want a festive addition to your entryway, then consider giving these alternative Christmas doormats a try.
Not to mention, if you're a dachshund owner then it's an absolute no-brainer purchase. It's the ultimate mat for your furry friend to wipe their paws on which is essential in a season of rain and snow (here's dreaming of a white Christmas).
So are you tempted to hit buy? I think our team are officially convinced.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
This Christmas tree trend is sweeping social media, but there's not a festive decoration in sight
This unconventional take on a Christmas tree has certainly caught our attention
By Jullia Joson
-
This reversible Dunelm bedding is defining the autumn season – and it’s only £18!
The perfect thing for snuggling up with on a chilly morning
By Sara Hesikova
-
Could daily cleaning really make you happier and healthier? According to experts it really can
Grab a duster – it’s time to give your mental health a boost
By Vanessa Richmond