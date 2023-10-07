We're in shock at the internet's reaction to this £7 Dunelm Christmas doormat

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're officially in Christmas decor mode on the Ideal Home team and with that comes trawling the high street for the best decor, at the best prices. Our latest hunt provided this festive Dachshund doormat that is almost too cute to wipe your feet on, and it's safe to say that the internet has gone crazy for it. However, it has somewhat divided opinion within the team.

Some of us aren't too keen on embracing the trend for animal motifs in our Christmas ideas, but Bertie is officially too cute to say no to. And 'tis the season to break our rule against dog decor, right?

It's important to us to find budget Christmas decorating ideas that don't break the bank, and at just £7, we can't turn our noses up. Dunelm is one of our go-to spots for acquiring the cutest seasonal accessories without breaking the bank, so there's still plenty of budget left for gifts.

Bertie The Dachshund Coir Doormat £7 at Dunelm



The Dunelm Christmas dachshund doormat

We get it, doggy doormats aren't for everyone. Some of us like more traditional Christmas decor that blends in with our interiors for a simple seasonal spruce, as opposed to a festive theme.

However, it's undeniable that kitsch is in this year, in a big way. From brussel sprout baubles to Christmas pudding door stops, Dunelm is delivering when it comes to fun, quirky characters that will add a playful element to your decor this year. There's even a Bertie the Dog hand towel, so you can continue the theme into your kitchen or bathroom if the pup theme has caught your eye.

As shown by @maddisonwoood on TikTok, over 45k people are big fans of the Bertie doormat, and they're shocked by the low price. Not only is it affordable, but it's an easy Christmas hallway decorating idea that creates the perfect first impression for guests arriving over the holiday season. All you need next is a Christmas wreath to complete the look.

Christmas doormat alternatives

If Dachshunds aren't your thing, but you still want a festive addition to your entryway, then consider giving these alternative Christmas doormats a try.

Not to mention, if you're a dachshund owner then it's an absolute no-brainer purchase. It's the ultimate mat for your furry friend to wipe their paws on which is essential in a season of rain and snow (here's dreaming of a white Christmas).

So are you tempted to hit buy? I think our team are officially convinced.