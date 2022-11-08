Shoppers are loving these £1.50 poppies from Dunelm

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Millions of Remembrance Sunday poppies are sold each year to raise funds for the Armed Forces, worn to remember those who died in WW1 and subsequent conflicts. As well as wearing a poppy, some people also choose to commemorate the losses of war at home with window decorations or by making plastic poppies from recycled drinks bottles with children.

Alternatively, you could buy faux (or real) poppies as another budget decorating idea for Remembrance Sunday. Starting at £1.50, Dunelm's faux poppies are an easy, decorative way to mark the occasion, available as a single stem or a big bouquet, which costs £20.

Artificial Poppy Red Single Spray 60cm, £1.50 at Dunelm

Florals Forever Eleanor Poppy Luxury Bouquet Red 58cm, £20 at Dunelm

The single stem of faux poppies is a great way to invite some seasonal colour to any room of the home. Position it in the window for people to see, or incorporate it into your small hallway ideas so guests can see the poppies when stepping in the door.

You could thread in a couple of stems among a vase of real flowers for a Remembrance Sunday floral display, or buy three for a small faux bouquet. Before you head to check out though, it's worth noting they're slightly orange in colour.

Measuring 60cm, the Dunelm faux poppies single stem and has fake leaves and dainty, translucent poppy petals. The affordable home decor piece has lots of great reviews online.

'They are beautiful and look so very real,' says one Dunelm shopper. 'Amazing detail and hard to tell they have not recently been picked.'

'Used to make wreaths to mark remembrance,' says another. 'They were hands down the nicest faux poppies I could find anywhere.'

And they don't have to be put away when November 11th is over, you could add them to an autumn wreath for the front door or display them in a guest bedroom all year round.

Another Dunelm fan said that they bought some of the poppies a few years ago and they are still looking like new. For £1.50, they're an easy win at a time when we're all looking for budget home hacks or even ways to decorate our homes for free.

They aren't available for delivery but you can get them on click-and-collect or in-store. Make a donation on the Royal British Legion (opens in new tab) website.