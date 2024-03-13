5 showstopping Easter tree ideas – how to add a stylish twist to this pretty spring decorating trend

Easter is about two weeks away and we’re starting to embrace all things springy. As that’s what the holiday signals - the arrival of spring with its warmer weather, longer and lighter days and blooming flowers and trees. Speaking of trees, this Easter has also given rise to a new seasonal trend known as Easter trees.

This Easter decorating idea consists of a tree branch arrangement in a vase with Easter-themed decorations hung from the branches. Similar to Easter wreaths, there are several things to consider when creating your Easter tree design – from colour schemes to the type of branches.

But the idea of decorating trees and bushes with Easter eggs is nothing new to Germany, which is where this festive trend originates from. Known as the Ostereierbaum, the tradition is centuries old here and in surrounding countries.

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

Easter tree ideas

Even holidays like Christmas and Easter come with their own home decor trends. And this Easter, which falls on Sunday 31st March, is championing the Easter tree as its showstopping display, its pièce de résistance.

‘Decorating your home for Easter is a lovely way to celebrate the arrival of spring,’ says Rachel Fearnley of Rachel Fearnley Designs. ‘And although Easter is very early this year, there are signs that spring is on its way; and many of these can be incorporated into decorations that reflect the season. Easter trees are a simple but very stylish way to decorate your home for Easter. These ‘trees’ are portable and can be used as the centrepiece for your dining table or casually placed on a windowsill.’

And this is how you can style them to achieve the maximum impact with your Easter tree display.

1. Choose flowering branches

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

The branches are the base, the structure that holds the whole display. So choose your branches wisely.

‘Look for branches that are flexible yet sturdy, such as cherry blossom, apple, or pussy willow branches,’ says Millie Durbak, brand manager at Prestige Flowers. ‘These varieties are not only visually appealing but also hold decorations well without drooping.’

She adds, ‘Consider the size and shape of your vase when choosing branches - you'll want them to fit comfortably without overcrowding the space. Choose ones that are not too thick or too thin - aim for branches around one to two inches in diameter for a balanced and substantial look.’

Before placing your branches in the chosen vase, give them a fresh cut at an angle to prolong their lifespan. And don’t forget to place them in water and regularly change it as well.

If you prefer something more low-maintenance, then you can opt for faux branches similarly to choosing the best artificial Christmas tree. These branch bunches are some of our favourites:

2. Craft homemade decorations

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Just like making homemade Christmas decorations, you can make your own for Easter too. Whether that’s using empty egg shells or cardboard shaped into egg silhouettes as eggs are traditionally used to decorate the tree.

Rachel shares how she makes her own Easter decorations for the festive occasion, ‘I create tiny wreaths using thin twigs, I then attach small flowers that I have made from cotton fabric. When hung from the branches they gently move in any breezes that come through the room.’

She continues, ‘Button Easter eggs are also easy to make and look really effective when hung from the tree. Simply cut out small pieces of coloured cardboard into egg shapes. Select pastel-coloured buttons and either stick them or sew them onto the cardboard. Stick two “eggs” together, and at the top of the opening, insert a small piece of ribbon to hang the egg onto the branch.’

3. Opt for a pastel colour scheme

(Image credit: Lights4fun)

Choosing a colour scheme and sticking with it will tie the whole display together. And pastels are the most Easter-esque shades.

‘Consider creating a theme for your tree. This will help guide your ornament selection and give your tree a cohesive and polished appearance. Soft pastel hues like blush pink, mint green, and powder blue are classic choices for Easter,’ Millie says.

But if a pastel colour scheme is not your cup of tea, you can also choose colours that complement your home decor.

4. Create a minimalist display

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

‘Unlike the Christmas tree, when I am decorating a tree for Easter, I prefer a minimalist approach. I think a few carefully curated pieces add a certain charm to the tree which express the changing season and new hope associated with Easter and spring,’ Rachel says.

A minimalist approach can be interpreted in two different ways - like Rachel, you can choose only a handful of decorations to put on your tree, or you can opt for a pared-back minimalist aesthetic in neutral tones, simple shapes and bare branches. The latter is especially great if you’re looking to modernise your Easter tree arrangement.

5. Mix and match decorations

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

An eclectic, mismatched look can work just as well as a minimalist style, it just depends on your personal taste. Mixing and matching various decorations can produce a result that’s both charming and fun.

‘Mix and match different textures and materials for added interest - consider incorporating glittery ornaments, satin ribbons, and delicate lace trims for a layered and dimensional effect,’ Millie suggests.

‘By following these styling tips and selecting the right branches, you can create an Easter tree that is not only beautiful and festive but also reflects your personal style and creativity. Let your imagination soar and have fun bringing your Easter tree to life,’ Millie concludes. We couldn’t have said it any better than that.