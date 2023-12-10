'Eclectic Grandpa' is the interior trend set to redefine Grandpacore, embodying a contemporary take on vintage

You guessed it. A new trend has graced us once again, and it's one that we've had our eye on for a while... except this time, it's been given an elevated spin that is too good not to talk about. Enter, Eclectic Grandpa.

Grandpacore is a home decor trend that's been with us for a while, embodying all things cosy, warm, and timeless to our interiors. We've been lucky enough to see the rise of its successors, such as the Coastal Grandma trend and even the Grandpa Chic trend, but of course, the cycle doesn't end there.

In Pinterest's trend report for 2024, which was released earlier this week, they've scoped out all the upcoming trends that they predict will take off and continue to grow in the coming year.

Another big thing we've been seeing as of late is the transition of trends originally born in the fashion world into interiors, from quiet luxury to the frazzled Englishwoman aesthetic. So, while 'Eclectic Grandpa' may be a fashion trend predicted by Pinterest, we're already here to give you the lowdown on how to incorporate its characteristics into your interiors, ahead of the trend curve.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Bridges)

What is the 'Eclectic Grandpa' trend?

'Bringing that cosy, warm and timeless feel to our homes, Grandpacore has been inspiring our interiors for decades,' begins Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK.

'From chunky knitted throws, and antique bookshelves to gingham patterns and leather furniture, the aesthetic is a nostalgic nod to people many of us hold dear and associate with happy memories.'

Matt Siberry Social Links Navigation Head of Home at Pinterest UK Matt Siberry is the Head of Home at Pinterest. At Pinterest, Matt works directly with major home retailers and creators to identify industry and platform trends to understand consumer behaviours. He uses his insight to share how interior-lovers are furnishing, decorating, and renovating their homes.

Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy continues, 'Grandpa chic is a much more versatile, fun trend than one may presume.'

'The trend is all about blending the old with the new, and this can be done through the entangling nostalgic décor with contemporary design. However, Grandpa chic décor doesn't have to be in a dark-tone or muted colour scheme. You can have so much fun with it.'

Dayna Isom Johnson Social Links Navigation Trend Expert at Etsy Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series 'Making It'. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.

That's right, folks. The Grandpacore aesthetic is getting an unexpected makeover, bringing a breath of fresh air to what once embodied more or less everything we loved about nostalgiacore. We're introducing eccentrics and expressive elements now more than ever, and unapologetically so.

'As 2024 approaches, Pinterest's annual future-gazing report Pinterest Predicts has determined which home trends are set to be a hit in 2024 – and this year is all about going bold,' continues Matt.

'This year, the 'Eclectic Grandpa' trend is set to elevate the Coastal Grandmother and Grandpa Chic trends we've seen in the past, taking a slightly more vibrant approach to styling your home.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How to bring 'Eclectic Grandpa' into your home

Still incorporating that sentimental feel, this year is all about adding those unique aspects to your home, whether that be through boldly patterned furnishings (paisley or bright ginghams), or interestingly shaped lighting (tassels and fringes),' begins Matt.

'You can incorporate it in your home in a really colourful, retro way,' adds Dayna. 'For example, if you have a stunning dark leather sofa that brings a sense of nostalgia into the room, pair it with bright, abstract cushions, or a polka-dot throw.'

'This pairing will make the space feel more evocative, whilst also being playful and fun.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Bridges)

Dayna continues, 'Layering is what makes grandpa chic really come alive, and you can do this through styling the room with accessories and décor.'

'However, stay away from matching sets. You want the space to feel eclectic, and like everything was placed in the room over time. You can really have fun with this with mismatching colours.'

'For example, if your walls are painted in navy, which speaks wholly to this trend, look for some décor in different shades of orange or even a bright pink to fill the room.'

And of course, you know we're never opposed to some of the wild and wonderful paint trends and colour combinations we've spotted out there.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

All in all, the 'Eclectic Grandpa' trend embodies a more modern take on vintage than we've previously seen before, and that's what makes it ever so interesting to keep an eye on. We'll be diligently watching the growth of this trend as it sweeps further and further into interiors.

Grandpacore lovers, watch this space.