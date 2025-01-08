This George at Asda chair is the perfect way to nail the Mid-Century look – and it's up to £750 cheaper than other options

While there are so many great affordable furniture brands out there, you’ll often find it easier to pick up a bargain on trendy, fashion-focused items than the more timeless pieces. So when we came across this George at Asda chair, we couldn’t keep it to ourselves.

With a recognisably classic frame and Mid-Century living room good looks, the Scottish Everlastings chair looks remarkably similar to high-end items that we’ve long been lusting after, but at a considerably lower price point. The lookalike that came straight to the front of our minds was the gorgeous Squishbag Accent Chair from Loaf. Here’s how they match up...

Scottish Everlastings Dark Green Flat-Arm Boucle Chair £150 at George at Asda This wooden lounge chair has cosy bouclé upholstery, which is offered in a choice of three colours - dark green, light green and tan. It does arrive flat-packed, so some home assembly is required. Squishbag Accent Chair in Natural Cotton Linen From £895 at Loaf Made from solid oak, you get to choose from a selection of 150 fabrics to find the perfect material and colours for the upholstery. It also gets delivered fully assembled. Right now, it’s on sale, so you can save from £135 on the usual price.

So there are some key differences between the two, namely assembly and breadth of fabrics on offer, however for £150, if you want to add some Mid-Century style to your space, it's worth a look.

If you have the budget to spare, the Loaf design is always going to be an investment worth considering, especially as you can create a near-bespoke piece thanks to all the fabrics on offer.

Loaf also offers the purchase of additional sets of their made-to-order covers for the Squishbag, so you can switch up the look over time, or simply have a spare on hand if you're concerned about spillages.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

The best of the rest

Alpine Boucle Spindle Wooden Arm Accent Chair £199 at Dunelm Another bouclé chair, this pick from Dunelm comes in a choice of green or cream. It's also delivered flat-packed. Gabar Classic Mid-Century Modern Armchair £163.99 at Wayfair With a darker wooden frame, this option has 11 fabric choices on offer, from white bouclé through to orange velvet. Assembly is required. Ashton Moss Green Velvet Armchair £715 at Graham & Green At a similar price point to the Loaf option, this armchair also has wonderfully rounded arms. You'll receive white glove delivery to boot.

Whatever your budget, there's a stylish retro armchair waiting for you. Now it's simply up to you to see which is best for your home.