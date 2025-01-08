This George at Asda chair is the perfect way to nail the Mid-Century look – and it's up to £750 cheaper than other options

How it compares to the high-end version

Mid-century living room with wooden framed sofa, ottoman and armchair
(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)
Jump to category:
Thea Babington-Stitt
By
published

While there are so many great affordable furniture brands out there, you’ll often find it easier to pick up a bargain on trendy, fashion-focused items than the more timeless pieces. So when we came across this George at Asda chair, we couldn’t keep it to ourselves.

With a recognisably classic frame and Mid-Century living room good looks, the Scottish Everlastings chair looks remarkably similar to high-end items that we’ve long been lusting after, but at a considerably lower price point. The lookalike that came straight to the front of our minds was the gorgeous Squishbag Accent Chair from Loaf. Here’s how they match up...

Scottish Everlastings Dark Green Flat-Arm Boucle Chair
Scottish Everlastings Dark Green Flat-Arm Boucle Chair

This wooden lounge chair has cosy bouclé upholstery, which is offered in a choice of three colours - dark green, light green and tan. It does arrive flat-packed, so some home assembly is required.

Squishbag Accent Chair
Squishbag Accent Chair in Natural Cotton Linen

Made from solid oak, you get to choose from a selection of 150 fabrics to find the perfect material and colours for the upholstery. It also gets delivered fully assembled. Right now, it’s on sale, so you can save from £135 on the usual price.

So there are some key differences between the two, namely assembly and breadth of fabrics on offer, however for £150, if you want to add some Mid-Century style to your space, it's worth a look.

If you have the budget to spare, the Loaf design is always going to be an investment worth considering, especially as you can create a near-bespoke piece thanks to all the fabrics on offer.

Loaf also offers the purchase of additional sets of their made-to-order covers for the Squishbag, so you can switch up the look over time, or simply have a spare on hand if you're concerned about spillages.

Mid-century wooden armchair in front of glass floor to ceiling doors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

The best of the rest

Boucle wooden arm accent chair
Alpine Boucle Spindle Wooden Arm Accent Chair

Another bouclé chair, this pick from Dunelm comes in a choice of green or cream. It's also delivered flat-packed.

White boucle wooden framed armchair
Gabar Classic Mid-Century Modern Armchair

With a darker wooden frame, this option has 11 fabric choices on offer, from white bouclé through to orange velvet. Assembly is required.

Green velvet upholstered armchair
Ashton Moss Green Velvet Armchair

At a similar price point to the Loaf option, this armchair also has wonderfully rounded arms. You'll receive white glove delivery to boot.

Whatever your budget, there's a stylish retro armchair waiting for you. Now it's simply up to you to see which is best for your home.

Thea Babington-Stitt
Thea Babington-Stitt
Managing Editor

Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.

She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸