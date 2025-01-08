This George at Asda chair is the perfect way to nail the Mid-Century look – and it's up to £750 cheaper than other options
How it compares to the high-end version
While there are so many great affordable furniture brands out there, you’ll often find it easier to pick up a bargain on trendy, fashion-focused items than the more timeless pieces. So when we came across this George at Asda chair, we couldn’t keep it to ourselves.
With a recognisably classic frame and Mid-Century living room good looks, the Scottish Everlastings chair looks remarkably similar to high-end items that we’ve long been lusting after, but at a considerably lower price point. The lookalike that came straight to the front of our minds was the gorgeous Squishbag Accent Chair from Loaf. Here’s how they match up...
This wooden lounge chair has cosy bouclé upholstery, which is offered in a choice of three colours - dark green, light green and tan. It does arrive flat-packed, so some home assembly is required.
So there are some key differences between the two, namely assembly and breadth of fabrics on offer, however for £150, if you want to add some Mid-Century style to your space, it's worth a look.
If you have the budget to spare, the Loaf design is always going to be an investment worth considering, especially as you can create a near-bespoke piece thanks to all the fabrics on offer.
Loaf also offers the purchase of additional sets of their made-to-order covers for the Squishbag, so you can switch up the look over time, or simply have a spare on hand if you're concerned about spillages.
The best of the rest
Another bouclé chair, this pick from Dunelm comes in a choice of green or cream. It's also delivered flat-packed.
With a darker wooden frame, this option has 11 fabric choices on offer, from white bouclé through to orange velvet. Assembly is required.
Whatever your budget, there's a stylish retro armchair waiting for you. Now it's simply up to you to see which is best for your home.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.
