The latest viral homeware is a £12.99 Home Bargains mirror – a near perfect dupe for this £60 Next option
Why we're loving this buy
Home Bargains’ huge scalloped mirror has gone viral and with a £12.99 tag, it’s easy to see why. Shoppers have been flocking to Home Bargain stores to pick up the mirror after it went viral on TikTok and with its gorgeous stylish finish, it’s hard to believe just how affordable it is.
Mirrors not only pretty to look at, but they have a functional and transformative effect, too. Carefully positioning your mirror, you can make small rooms look bigger and brighter.
So when this £12.99 bargain hopped onto the shelves, it was worth taking a look. Its scalloped design is very similar to Next’s £60 Clear Scalloped Round Wall Mirror, but at a tempting £47 cheaper.
@willandjordsfirsthome ♬ original sound - sped up 2000’s audios
The Home Bargains scalloped mirror
With a generous 65cm diameter, the Home Bargains scalloped mirror is a great choice for a bathroom or to hang in your hallway. The mirror has a bevelled edge, which gives it an elevated modern look. And this stylish touch impressed a lot of shoppers, who flooded to TikTok comment sections.
‘Home Bargains, here I come,’ one commented under a video by creator @the.ashton.home. And creator @willandjordsfirsthome made a video detailing how they just had to take the mirror home.
‘I was looking for one for a little while and I kept putting it off but then saw this and immediately got it! £12.99 I couldn’t believe it.
The price point is definitely an advantage to the Home Bargains scalloped mirror, but how does it compare to the Next counterpart?
Next’s Clear Scalloped Round Wall Mirror measures in at 60cm making it a little smaller than Home Bargains version. However, it been specially tested for use in bathrooms - to ensure it is bathroom suitable and protected against corrosion and distortion.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
There is no information to say the Home Bargains mirror has been tested in a similar way, and it is only available to buy in store.
What’s more, the Next mirror is available in a second colourway - hot pink. This funky mirror would make a great addition to any bedroom or dressing room.
Like Home Bargains, the reviews for the Next mirror are also excellent. ‘Bought for our bathroom that has just had a refit. Lovely mirror to finish off the room and looks classy,’ one said.
‘Great quality, bought it for the downstairs toilet and looks fab and made such a difference. It's a good weight so needs strong fixings. It was a one manage job though.’
Overall, the Home Bargains mirror wins on price. We all know Home Bargains is the place if you, well, want a bargain, but this price point also suggests that quality is unlikely to match that of Next’s.
There’s no doubt that it’s a beautiful mirror, but Next’s mirror has been tested for durability which suggests it could last longer. However for £12.99, this is a gorgeous buy and one of the most affordable large mirrors on the market. As a dupe it looks incredibly similar to the Next mirror – it’s hard to tell them apart.
Shop the look
If you haven't got your hands on the Home Bargains scalloped mirror, here are a few more that we're loving.
With a gold edging, this pond mirror would add a classy touch to your hallway.
If you're looking for a smaller mirror, this one is 45cm X 45cm - making it a great choice for smaller rooms.
So, if you’ve been looking for an affordable option, run, don't walk to your closest Home Bargains store.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
'We couldn’t justify ripping out a perfectly decent kitchen and bathroom, so we gave them a budget makeover'
With plans to extend in a few years, these home owners managed to decorate and furnish their five-bedroom home on a tight budget with impressive results
By Karen Wilson
-
Wildlife experts are urging people to think twice before putting up this outdoor Halloween decoration
This October, be conscious of wildlife when putting up decorations outside
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Where should you position a kettle and toaster? Kitchen experts reveal the perfect positioning for Feng Shui
Just a few small tweaks to where your everyday small appliances sit could refresh your kitchen
By Hayley Simmons
-
4 supermarkets I always buy homeware from as an interior stylist - my insider secrets for quality items at affordable prices
If you're wondering where to shop when you need quality items at affordable prices, then you're in the right place
By Laurie Davidson
-
This polarising hue will soon be everywhere – experts share how you can make the trending colour work in your home
And you don't have to be a purple lover in order to get on board with this new colour trend
By Sara Hesikova
-
Wilko is selling a 6ft Christmas tree for under £25 – plus the other festive discounts you need to know about
The sale for an organised and cheaper December
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The 5 things you should never put on your mantlepiece – experts reveal how to style your mantle like a pro
The rules to follow for an Insta worthy statement mantle
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Christmas decor trends 2024 – the 5 new styles set to define this year’s festivities
The hottest themes to deck your home with
By Sara Hesikova
-
9 small but effective ways to make your home a healthier place for you and your family
Your home should protect your physical and mental health – so here’s what you can do right now
By Vanessa Richmond
-
This Christmassy star-shaped lamp shade from IKEA sold out almost instantly last year – and now it’s back in an elevated linen version
But better grab yours quick before it's gone again!
By Sara Hesikova
-
9 unexpected household items interior stylists are turning into Christmas decor - get a new look with things you already have
You don't have to spend a great deal to get your home kitted out for the festive season this year
By Ellis Cochrane