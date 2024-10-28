The latest viral homeware is a £12.99 Home Bargains mirror – a near perfect dupe for this £60 Next option

Home Bargains’ huge scalloped mirror has gone viral and with a £12.99 tag, it’s easy to see why. Shoppers have been flocking to Home Bargain stores to pick up the mirror after it went viral on TikTok and with its gorgeous stylish finish, it’s hard to believe just how affordable it is.

Mirrors not only pretty to look at, but they have a functional and transformative effect, too. Carefully positioning your mirror, you can make small rooms look bigger and brighter.



So when this £12.99 bargain hopped onto the shelves, it was worth taking a look. Its scalloped design is very similar to Next’s £60 Clear Scalloped Round Wall Mirror, but at a tempting £47 cheaper.

The Home Bargains scalloped mirror

With a generous 65cm diameter, the Home Bargains scalloped mirror is a great choice for a bathroom or to hang in your hallway. The mirror has a bevelled edge, which gives it an elevated modern look. And this stylish touch impressed a lot of shoppers, who flooded to TikTok comment sections.

‘Home Bargains, here I come,’ one commented under a video by creator @the.ashton.home. And creator @willandjordsfirsthome made a video detailing how they just had to take the mirror home.

‘I was looking for one for a little while and I kept putting it off but then saw this and immediately got it! £12.99 I couldn’t believe it.

The price point is definitely an advantage to the Home Bargains scalloped mirror, but how does it compare to the Next counterpart?

Next’s Clear Scalloped Round Wall Mirror measures in at 60cm making it a little smaller than Home Bargains version. However, it been specially tested for use in bathrooms - to ensure it is bathroom suitable and protected against corrosion and distortion.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no information to say the Home Bargains mirror has been tested in a similar way, and it is only available to buy in store.

What’s more, the Next mirror is available in a second colourway - hot pink. This funky mirror would make a great addition to any bedroom or dressing room.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Like Home Bargains, the reviews for the Next mirror are also excellent. ‘Bought for our bathroom that has just had a refit. Lovely mirror to finish off the room and looks classy,’ one said.

‘Great quality, bought it for the downstairs toilet and looks fab and made such a difference. It's a good weight so needs strong fixings. It was a one manage job though.’

Overall, the Home Bargains mirror wins on price. We all know Home Bargains is the place if you, well, want a bargain, but this price point also suggests that quality is unlikely to match that of Next’s.

There’s no doubt that it’s a beautiful mirror, but Next’s mirror has been tested for durability which suggests it could last longer. However for £12.99, this is a gorgeous buy and one of the most affordable large mirrors on the market. As a dupe it looks incredibly similar to the Next mirror – it’s hard to tell them apart.

Shop the look

If you haven't got your hands on the Home Bargains scalloped mirror, here are a few more that we're loving.

Round Pond Wall Mirror £50 at Dunelm With a gold edging, this pond mirror would add a classy touch to your hallway. Flora Gold & Glass Scalloped Wall Mirror | Oliver Bonas £49.99 at Oliver Bonas If you're looking for a smaller mirror, this one is 45cm X 45cm - making it a great choice for smaller rooms. Durley Scalloped Round Wall Mirror £135 at Graham & Green The bevelled edge, coupled with an antique gold hook, makes this mirror a stylish and sophistcated addition to your home.

So, if you’ve been looking for an affordable option, run, don't walk to your closest Home Bargains store.