How to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive – 7 easy tricks for using the ultimate versatile earthy green shade in any space

While colour trends may come and go, there are a handful of paint shades that instantly become classics. Those that work so well in so many spaces that they're embraced as cult colours we find ourselves going back to again and again.

We all lust after paint ideas that are easy to use, which is why Dulux's Overtly Olive has earned cult colour status as a rich, earthy-green shade that has the power to completely transform a space.

'There’s something undeniably magical about Overtly Olive', explains Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director of Dulux. 'This rich, grounding green has a beautiful earthy quality that feels both familiar and fresh. With its subtle warmth, it strikes the perfect balance between modern sophistication and timeless elegance - an irresistible shade that can breathe life into any room.'

And if you're wondering how exactly to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive, then you've come to the right place as we've not only got invaluable tips from Marianne, but we've gathered plenty more advice from industry experts on how to use this hue in your home.

1. Use it in a bedroom

(Image credit: Dulux)

A great space to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive is a bedroom. Green bedroom ideas are forever a popular choice, as the shade is so multifaceted. 'The beauty of Overtly Olive lies in its versatility, explains Marianne. 'It brings a touch of nature indoors, creating a sense of calm and serenity that we all crave in our homes. Whether you’re looking to design a cosy sanctuary or make a bold statement, this shade works harmoniously with a wide range of styles.'

'Pair it with natural materials like warm woods, stone, and rattan for a relaxed, rustic vibe. Or, for a more contemporary look, try sleek metallics and crisp whites to let its richness shine. For a bedroom, Overtly Olive offers a soothing backdrop,' continues Marianne. 'Pair it with soft neutrals like Jasmine White to enhance a calming atmosphere.'

'Incorporate natural textures like jute rugs, linen, woven baskets, or wooden furniture for a cohesive look. This perfect blend creates a calm, cosy retreat ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.'

2. Create a spa-like bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fiona Walker-Arnott)

Another room to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive is a bathroom. Some green bathroom ideas are used to invigorate your space, but Overtly Olive contains the perfect pigments to create a calming hotel-spa-like mood, ideal for a sanctuary in which you can relax and recharge.

'Creating the right mood in a bathroom starts with the colour palette, and Overtly Olive is an excellent choice for achieving a tranquil, spa-like atmosphere,' explains Marianne. 'Its earthy green tones create a soothing cocoon, perfect for unwinding with long soaks in the bath.'

Try using it on both the ceiling and walls to lean into the colour drenching trend, or Overtly Olive is the perfect option if you're looking at how to paint your bath.

3. Work it in a living room

(Image credit: Dulux)

An obvious room to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive is the living room, so if you're on the hunt for green living room ideas, end the search here.

'Overtly Olive works brilliantly in living spaces as a feature wall or even a full-room colour,' says Marianne. 'Pair it with soft neutrals, like Absolute White, for a harmonious look, or go bold with deep jewel tones like Ruby Starlet or Teal Tension for a striking contrast.'

If you choose to paint the walls in this warm shade of green, think about introducing those contrasting colours with your chosen accessories, such as wall art or bold rugs.

4. Try it with cream

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

'Dulux Overtly Olive shade is a comforting, earthy and calming green tone, one that is often bucking the paint trends', explains Rea Bell, design expert at furn.

'This effortless green hue is the perfect base for all home styles and is a great shade to experiment with, no matter your confidence with colour! The trick to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive in your home is to understand which colour combinations work best for your space.'

'If using Overtly Olive as the main focus colour of the room, I would suggest pairing it with shades of either cream, white or light grey - for a relaxing, understated style. Keep your soft furnishings in the same muted earth tones, but try layering in a mix of textures like boucle throws, coupled with linen curtains to warm up your space.'

'Elevate this natural palette with splashes of rich reds or browns through your furniture and hardware for a striking contrast.'

5. Pair it with purple

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

There are plenty of colours that go with green but perhaps purple isn't the first you might think of. Simone Wilson, colour and trend expert at Voyage Maison suggests, 'If you prefer a moodier, cocooning feel in your space, opt for deeper shades rather than classic neutrals.'

'Overtly Olive pairs beautifully with deep, rich purples. This combination also taps nicely into the growing jewel tone trend we’re seeing continue in the interior industry for 2025.'

'Sitting on the opposite sides of the colour wheel, these two shades work in harmony to create the perfect mix of stillness and drama, perfect for the bedroom.'

6. Kit out a kitchen

(Image credit: Dulux)

Looking for green kitchen ideas? We don't blame you if are as opting for a green kitchen is an enduringly popular choice. That makes it a great space to decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive.

'For kitchens and dining areas, Overtly Olive offers versatile charm, adapting to any occasion', explains Marianne. 'Pair it with brushed brass hardware and creamy whites like Absolute White for a warm, inviting space. Dress it up with gold accents and luxe textiles for formal entertaining or style it down with natural wood and rustic decor for a relaxed feel. It’s earthy tones like Overtly Olive that strike a perfect balance between elegance and functionality.'

7. Experiment with paint techniques

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Another way you could decorate with Dulux overtly olive is by experimenting with different paint techniques. While you might be down pat with how to paint a wall in the conventional sense, you may not have thought about other ways to create a feature wall with paint.

Rea explains, 'As Overtly Olive is on the muted side of the colour spectrum, you can get creative with painting techniques.'

'Earthy, textured techniques like colour washing and sponging highlight the shades grounding nature. Colour washing creates a subtle, weathered look on surfaces and can be used to add texture or accentuate natural features. While sponging is an easy and affordable technique that creates texture, depth and complexity.'

FAQS

What are some other paint alternatives to overtly olive?

Rea suggests, 'A few paint alternatives to Dulux Overtly Olive are Johnstone's Scottish Moor, Fired Earth’s Tundra and RAL Design’s Sand grey. In terms of my favourites similar to Overtly Olive, Jurassic Stone, Putting Green and Valley Rock are my top three from Dulux.'

Gemma Forkes, Interiors Content Creator at Brewers says, 'Some paint alternatives to overtly olive are Little Greene's Book Room Green, Farrow & Balls Lichen, Earthborn's Sunday Stroll, Benjamin Moores Cypress Green and Mylands Serpentine.'

Marianne adds, 'If you're looking for a similar feel, Crushed Aloe or Green Glade are excellent alternatives, offering similar rustic and earthy tones to Overtly Olive.'

What shade is lighter than overtly olive?

'For a lighter option, Willow Tree is a fantastic choice. Its subtle green tones provide a natural gradient when paired with Overtly Olive or chosen as an alternative,' says Marianne.

What colours go with overtly olive?

'Overtly Olive pairs beautifully with a variety of shades,' explains Marianne. 'Neutrals like beige, soft white, and greys, such as Absolute White and White Mist, or even soft pinks like Pressed Petal and Blush Pink will all create a calming combination.'

'Bold accents like ochre, burgundy, or navy, such as Ruby Starlet and Sapphire Salute would also work nicely together.'

'Finally, nature-inspired hues like a terracotta, such as Tuscan Terracotta, moss green, and slate blue would all work wonderfully with overtly olive.'

Simone comments, 'The right colour combination really does depend on the space. Dark, striking contrasts work particularly well in bedrooms and living areas. However, for areas like home offices, I would suggest pairing overtly olive with a lighter, softer colour such as baby pink. Within a bathroom, I often like to layer up a singular colour, drenching the space in the same hue. So, for example, using a mix of olive, sage and forest greens.'

Gemma adds 'Green has taken the interiors world by storm over the past couple of years due to its obvious connection to nature and has a beautifully calming effect within a space. Greens with grey undertones such as sage act as a more neutral shade of green. Sages pair beautifully with a wide range of shades, giving you confidence to build your dream colour scheme. Opt for a warm or cool sage depending on the light available within the space.'

How will you decorate with Dulux Overtly Olive this year?